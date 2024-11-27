The internet nearly reached a standstill when the renowned DJ Prince Kaybee shared a photo of his son with his followers on Twitter

This comes after a Twitter user prompted everyone to share their favourite photo they captured this year

Fans were thoroughly enamoured with the little boy's adorable face and praised the Fetch Your Life hitmaker for passing on his good looks to his son

Prince Kaybee's son, Mmino Milano, captured the hearts of many on social media after his famous dad shared a photo of him. This was sparked by a tweet from user @LawyerBaeee, who asked her followers, "What’s your favorite picture you took this year?"

Prince Kaybee's son is one cute boy. Image: @princekaybee

Source: Instagram

The picture that stirred up all the frenzy

Below is an image of little Mmino looking cute in a fresh haircut and a stylish blue denim shirt. The DJ and music producer, whose real name is Kabelo Motsamai, shares his son with radio personality Zola Mhlongo.

Tweeps showered baby Mmino with compliments

The comments section was filled with heartwarming and kind remarks. Many Tweeps mentioned that Prince Kaybee's son inherited his good looks from him. The DJ prioritises spending quality time with his youngest son.

@chrisexcel102 wrote:

"The future looks bright."

@Baloyi_Joyce added:

"Zola gave you a beautiful baby."

@AKI181033877 commented:

"Photocopy."

@Zamangwan67150261 added:

"Cute little guy."

@Cynthia14707794 wrote:

"Oh, bethuna he's the cutest."

@Ndumnyandu commented:

"Wamuhle umfana omncane."

Nasty C’s partner shares baby pictures

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C's baby mama, Sammie Heavens, finally took the Ivysons out of their misery and shared a glimpse of baby Oliver's first photos. When the Juice Back hitmaker, whose real name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, announced that his baby was born, he broke social media trends.

The closest picture Nasty has shared of his bundle of joy was on the cover of his I Love It Here album, which depicts a picture of his small family hanging out on a couch. A few weeks later, Sammie Heavens posted two adorable pictures holding the baby close to her chest, hiding his face.

Source: Briefly News