Elton Jantjies, a retired rugby player, took up a boxing match to help raise funds for a charitable cause

The 34-year-old sports icon is set to compete against Lionel Mapoe, who is also a retired rugby player for the Springboks and the Bulls

Elton's supporters expressed their pride in his decision to engage in a sport he was unfamiliar with, motivated by his desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Elton Jantjies, a former Springbok player, has been training hard for a celebrity match that will take place on 30 November 2024 in Durban. He will spar against fellow retired Springbok Lionel Mapoe. This event aims to raise funds for the Abbaquar San Dream Centre, a non-profit organisation striving to uplift the Kwa Zulu Natal community.

South African rugby legend Elton Jantjies will partake in a boxing match for charity. Images: @eltonjantjies

Source: Instagram

Training started months ago

To prepare for this charity fight, Elton sought the boxing training services of former South African boxer Mbulelo Transvaal.

The rugby legend posted a picture on his Instagram to help spread the word about this incredible initiative.

Elton was shown support for his involvement

Elton is still loved and held in high esteem in these streets. His loyal supporters gave him a big thumbs up.

@billymathee8302022 wrote:

"Ek is in jou kant Elton, (I'm on your side Elton)."

@budke.c commented:

"Oh wow. Wonderful."

@the_crayonevangelost added:

"So excited for this."

@elmajantjies wrote:

"Blessing's son."

King Monada challenges Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Dzena Mo artist shared that the well-respected rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest would avoid a boxing match with him since he knows he wouldn't have a shot at winning.

King Monada, who also has a passion for cars, seems eager to showcase his jabbing skills, especially after all those times he joked about going toe-to-toe with other celebrities in the ring.

In 2021, rapper Big Zulu turned down a challenge from the Tzaneen-born star after he tweeted about wanting to box with him. Fans noticed it would be tough to spar since Big Zulu looked like he had a significant weight advantage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News