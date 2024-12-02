Rapper L-Tido has expressed his sentiments on broke men wanting to chase women and dating

The podcaster advised the broke men to chase money instead of chasing women, and not everyone agrees

Mzansi peeps are not happy with his advice, with many people saying they would be able to balance both

L-Tido wants broke men to focus on making money and not women. Image: @ltido

SA hip hop star L-Tido gave some unsolicited advice on broke men chasing women instead of chasing the bag.

L-Tido sparks debate with advice on dating

The podcaster and rapper took to X and shared some advice for broke men on chasing women instead of money.

"My man, you’re not rich enough to be chasing women and getting distracted. Lock in!"

Not everyone agrees with L-Tido

Mzansi peeps are not happy with his advice, with many people saying they could balance both.

@ZuluSweG exclaimed:

"Meaning when I'm rich enough I can start now chasing women? Wow!"

@Abraham_Zuma advised:

"First rule of staying rich, STAY AWAY FROM WOMEN."

@butos_ext asked:

"Why can't you just balance the two?"

@tshepo_maphepha said:

"Spot on, bro 👊🏾"

@DumisaniBhengu2 cried:

"L-Tido when can we expect your next drop? The game is dry man😭"

@magunuza83 laughed:

"Just checked your podcast with Nota."

@TumieB_ stated:

"This is Chris Excel without broken English though."

@molokloD shared:

"Advice for those who have confidence only when they have money."

@KRN_ZA asked:

"So I shouldn't date, brother?"

@Bongani09590236 said:

"Even when you rich, you don't chase...you got millions of options."

@percy_p3247 said:

"Man!!!... Saw this on the right time."

@SirMncwango stated:

"It's December now my man. Such advice do not work. We will try again next year."

