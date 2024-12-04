Luve Dubazane had a good year after his song Impilo Yangishintshela went viral on social media

The Maskandi singer is contesting for a Briefly News Award as he is nominated under the Maskandi Artist of the Year

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Luve delved deeper into the meaning behind his viral song and expressed gratitude for the nomination

The talented Maskandi artist Luve Dubazane thanked his fans for the Briefly Awards nomination. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Maskandi singer Luve Dubazane is making a name for himself in the genre. He is currently nominated for the Maskandi Artist of the Year at the Briefly Entertainment Awards.

Luve speaks to Briefly News about his viral song

The song Umjolo Lowo by Khuzani featuring Luve Dubazane ushered Ukhozi FM listeners into 2024, as it was named Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka (Song of the Year.)

Since then, Luve has made a name for himself in the genre but is booked and busy. His song Impilo Yangishintshela tells the tale of a young person who has dreams but has to let go of those to make ends meet by pursuing other jobs. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Luve Dubazane shared the meaning behind the song and the lyrics.

"I wrote Impilo Yangishitshela based on normal everyday situations that people often find themselves in. We all grow up with hopes and dreams of becoming successful one day, be it a doctor, lawyer or teacher. However, that ends up not sufficing," Luve shared.

"Different situations are often the cause of this, such as money to further one's studies. Sometimes they do end up at university; however, they do not land jobs at their respective careers."

His song has gained prominence on social media, especially TikTok, where fans share their desired careers but now do other jobs to survive.

Lessons learnt from making music as a newcomer

Like many artists, navigating the music industry as a fresh face was difficult; Luve shared that patience got him through.

"The main thing I learnt when it comes to the music industry is to be patient. I know that there are many challenges that might come one's way, but they need to make sure that they do not drain your strength. You must focus on achieving your goals."

In a message to his fans regarding his current success and wins as a Briefly Awards nominee, Luve preached about respect, saying it is the key to living a good life.

"I want to thank my people for all that they have done and the way they showed me love and support. I want them to know that respect is very important and is the key to a happy life.

"Umuntu ungumuntu ngabantu. We need to learn how to work with one another and have each other's backs."

Khuzani celebrates buying a new truck

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maskandi singer Khuzani celebrated purchasing a new truck. Khuzani posted pictures and videos of his new truck.

The award-winning singer thanked his fans for their support over the past few years, which resulted in him getting a truck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News