Tshepi Vundla's white wedding with JR was recently the talk of the town after years of being together

Videos of Tshepi Vundla and JR tying the knot surfaced on social media, and they amassed mixed reactions

Most recently, the newlywed Tshepi Vundla took to Instagram to share her feelings about the big day with JR

Tshepi Vundla and JR are officially off the market. Many fans celebrated after they got married, and their photos of the day went viral online.

Tshepi Vundla married JR and she shared the biggest challenges of planning a wedding in a short time. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

The couple's supporters got to hear from the horse's mouth about the good news. Tshepi Vundla made a public declaration about her marriage to JR.

Tshepi Vundla celebrates marrying JR

In an Instagram post, Tshepi expressed gratitude that JR trusted her to plan the wedding within two months. The blushing bride highlighted that it was not easy as it was filled with "tears and sleepless nights." She got candid about looking forward to spending the rest of her life with JR and their two children. The media personality also thanked her loved ones who were involved in the wedding. She wrote:

"To our friends and family, thank you so much for celebrating our union and love. You mean the world to Jay and me ❤️To everyone that made our day as beautiful and special as it was, THANK YOU."

SA gushes over Tshepi Vundla

People commented on the Instagram post and complimented Tshepi's stunning wedding appearance. The content creator donned a white gown with a veil and big pearls to match, and JR flipped the script with a white blazer for his wedding suit.

presh_gama cheered:

"F4, Umuhle Tshepi 😍"

charlybmphondle was impressed:

"Oooooh my! Absolutely gorgeous."

rencia_be's profile picture applauded:

"Being a bride definitely looks good on you!😍"

precioustheplanner applauded:

"Gorgeous Tshepi 🥰🤍 You looked so stunning 👌🏾 Blessings."

buyie_mthiyane remarked:

"😍😍Beautiful bride🙌"

__faith.s commented:

"So beautiful."

asanda_ declared:

"You made a beautiful bride😍"

Beijing gushed:

"Gorge 😍"

