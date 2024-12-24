Fifa Shows Love to Siphiwe Tshabalala's 2010 FIFA World Cup Goal, SA Celebrates
- South African soccer player Siphiwe Tshabalala made history on 11 June 2010 during the World Cup
- Mzansi hosted the games in Johannesburg, and Bafana Bafana played the opening game against Mexico
- Social media users showed love to Siphiwe Tshabalala, saying his goal is one for the books, and one fan suggested that a statue should gets built in his honour
Mzansi will never forget Siphiwe Tshabalala's iconic goal at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Fifa pays homage to Siphiwe Tshabalala
Siphiwe Tshabalala made history at the FIFA World Cup, which South Africa hosted for the first time in 2010.
Bafana Bafana played against Mexico at Soccer City Stadium, and Tshabalala scored the very first goal of the tournament.
They took to their official X account, and shared a poster from the games, and asked fans, "What is the first moment or player you think of when you see this?"
A fan responded with the goal Siphiwe scored.
Mzansi celebrates Siphiwe Tshabalala
Reacting to the post, netizens showed love to Siphiwe. One fan even said a statue should get built in his honour to mark his iconic status. This is what some people said. Another said the goal was for Africa as a whole.
@DonaldTaga said:
"But Gyan and that whole Ghanaian Squad made the whole continent's dream."
@Only_Botake argued:
"This goal has expired."
@FRANCOIS_400 gushed:
"The boy from Soweto 🇿🇦 ❤️"
@Mhlontlo10 replied:
"Teko drank the nation on this day."
@karabeast24 said:
"Better than Salah, if we're being honest."
@FahardM shared:
"A goal for South Africa, a goal for the whole of Africa."
@Kamusari300 stated:
"It was a crazy memorable world cup."
@AmandaM1042389 said:
"Build this man a statue I don’t know where but built it🌝"
@Hectorstan said:
"That goal was insane, and the celebration was worth it."
Siphiwe Tshabalala shows off granny
In a previous report from Briefly News, Siphiwe Tshabalala pulled heartstrings after he shared a cute picture of his grandfather on social media.
The midfielder's post melted the hearts of netizens, and it gained massive traction online. People flooded his comments section with heartwarming messages.
