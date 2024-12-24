The Egyptian football club Al Ahly recently showed love and celebrated our very own Percy Tau

The football club posted several pictures of the Bafana Bafana player on their social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the appreciation post

The football team celebrated Percy Tau. Image: Yasser Bakhsh/Etsuo Hara

Source: Getty Images

The South African talented football player Percy Tau was shown love on social media by his current team.

Recently, the Egyptian Football Club Al Ahly showered the Bafana Bafana star Percy Rau with love and gave him the flowers he deserves on social media.

The team shared several pictures of the soccer player on their Twitter (X) page and captioned each one with a heartfelt message.

They wrote:

"Our South African king."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

Shortly after the football shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@AmandaM1042389 wrote:

"Tell your players to start passing him the ball."

@alicerntsinyi said:

"His teammates are not passing him the ball."

@vezuthand responded:

"Wow, that's awesome, and hopefully, he would get more opportunities to play for this great team."

@hiri_tomeletso replied:

"Yet you can offer him a contract."

@iphilamali mentioned:

"You scored six goals because of his influence in that team."

@cadafia_king said:

"This is not your South African king. Is our king in South Africa, not iñ Egypt 🇪🇬 First of all, you're not treating him as a human being just because he's black. Stop pretending to the world and to us as South Africans, you people. You only need his services you should let him go..."

Bafana Bafana soccer player Percy Tau wants a reunion with Pitso Mosimane

As Briefly News reported, Al Ahly star Percy Tau could join Kaizer Chiefs next season, but he first wants the Soweto club to appoint Pitso Mosimane as coach. Tau played for Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns before playing for English side Brighton Hove and Albion and the Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Percy Tau's potential move to Kaizer Chiefs depends on whether the Soweto club can grant his wish to reunite with coach Pitso Mosimane. The Bafana midfielder is stuck in contract negotiations with Al Ahly, while Mosimane is trying to save Abha FC from relegation in the Saudi Pro League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News