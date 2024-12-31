Kamo Mphela recently shared her favourite moments from 2024, which so happened to be her time on stage

The dancer/ singer posted several performance videos of herself and her dancers doing their thing

Mzansi showed love to Kamo and her team and admired their impressive choreography

Kamo Mphela is ready to close off 2024 and posted some incredible moments that stuck out for her.

Kamo Mphela shares 2024 dump

As we near the final hours of 2024, Kamo Mphela looked back to some of the year's most memorable moments.

The vibrant performer shared 12 cool videos from her performances with her dancers, compiled into a video dump of her best dance moments of the year across various events.

From her fancy footwork with DJ Maphorisa to a video of Kamo and her squad doing the Tshwala Bam dance at a schoolyard, Kamo and her team kept dance culture alive, and she sent them a shout-out:

"A big appreciation to my team of dancers. None of this would be possible without your dedication and my main team on the ground."

Mzansi shows love to Kamo Mphela

Fans can't get enough of Kamo and her team's impressive dance skills:

lyrix_rands was impressed:

"You're a great performer!"

coffee_bae said:

"The sounds dancers make to hype each other up, I need those sounds for my low moments in life!"

sibumabena praised Kamo:

"You’re a star, and your dancers are amazing! 2025 is gonna be bigger and better for you. Trust your God."

southkidd_official wrote:

"This woman is the most flexible and the best performer I have ever seen. All love from Tanzania."

_moses.s_ showed love to Kamo:

"You will always be the best dancer to me."

thamirangwaga777 added:

"Proud of you! Keep pushing, we love you."

zaolicious joked:

"You know what, I wish I could dance like you, shame."

