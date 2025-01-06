The South African Xhosa rapper Anatii recently opened up about his weight loss journey

The rapper also shared that he had lost 53 Kgs in just a year and how it wasn't easy losing that much weight in just a year

Anatii also spoke about the challenges he had with his weight gain and the health risks that came with it

Rapper Anatii talked about his weight loss. Image: @anatii

Source: Instagram

Anatii has been on a winning streak. The rapper has regained his groove and encouraged others not to give up.

Anatii opens up about his weight loss journey

Rapper and music producer Anatii took to his social media page and shared how his inspirational weight loss journey started. The talented rapper shared a clip on his Instagram page explaining his outcome and how his coach, Jeremy, helped him through it all.

He said:

"Starting the year off on a lighter note, I’ve been locked in working on myself holistically and it feels amazing to see the results on my continued health journey. Losing 53kgs in one year is no easy feat. Still, I’ve unlocked a whole new level of mental fortitude with the help of my amazing coach @jeremyblasco.official, who has dedicated so much time to making sure I train at least 6 times a week and making sure my nutrition is next level, fully natural, gratitude on the highest.

"Having struggled with weight gain and fluctuations most of my life, it feels good to finally be in control, ultimate control over my health, desires and the ability to manifest on the highest. if you ever feel like giving up, remember that it’s not worth it. you can do it too! Happy New Year! it’s BOOM SZN!"

