Once again, the South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo got scammed by an online user

This came after a known scammer lied to Sizwe, saying it was his birthday recently and he needed a birthday cake

Many netizens were in stitches after finding out that the guy had gotten to Sizwe and scammed him of his money

The South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo became the talk of the town on social media.

How Sizwe Dhlomo got scammed on social media

The Kaya 959 radio host has been a hot topic on social media recently as he has been a victim of scammers again.

Recently, the star was scammed by a known online scammer. The online user asked Dhlomo for money for his birthday to buy a cake, and later, Sizwe was told by his followers that he was robbed of his money, as this guy always does this to many celebrities on social media.

Some netizens felt bad for Sizwe, and others laughed at him for falling for the guy's scam. This happened after the star flaunted his wealth again on social media.

Netizens react to Sizwe being scammed

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dhlomo being scammed by an online user. Here's what they had to say:

@gwexe_bongani said:

"There is a lady who is busy scamming people with a fake university balance of account statement. People are even defending her."

@Lord_GT15 wrote:

"Dude snitched and shut down the whole operation."

@Nkulunkulu_God responded:

"He'll save the money for his real birthday don't worry about it."

@Ed_UberDriver commented:

"He ruined it all for us who are honest."

@Saliwa_Azariel replied:

"Why do people crook generous people? Don't they know that they ruin it for people who are truly and desperately in need? He should be criminally charged by the state and be given 3-6 months in prison by a magistrate, just to make an example. It's a cake today, tomorrow its a car."

