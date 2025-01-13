With actress Denise Zimba revealing her friendship betrayal, DJ Zinhle and Bonang's saga resurfaced on social media

An online user compared Denise's situation with that of Matheba and DJ Zinhle, emphasising how she didn't learn from their betrayal

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Denise's friendship betrayal

Bonang and DJ Zinhle's saga resurfaces amid Denise Zimba's drama. Image: @missdenisezimba, @youthvillage

Social media has been buzzing after the former Generations: The Legacy actress Denise Zimba shared some information regarding her divorce from her ex-husband.

DJ Zinhle and Bonang's drama resurfaces amid Denise's saga

The Zimbabwean actress Denise Zimba had many netizens stunned after she revealed that her best friend had an affair with her husband behind her back.

The star shared a cryptic social media post, which left many netizens mentioning DJ Zinhle and Bonang Matheba's saga. Many thought that the betrayal of the two friendships was similar.

An online user, @realnorma_kay, shared her opinion on Twitter (X).

The post reads:

"You failed to learn from DJ Zinhle and Bonang saga. Avoid female friendships like a plague. Keep all of them at arm's length @MissDeniseZimba."

Netizens react to the drama

Many netizens' reactions to Denise Zimba's friendship betrayal flooded social media. Here's what they had to say:

@Sir_Ntuli_ said:

"In conclusion: females really hate each other..."

@dakallo_ wrote:

"Why is it that when people's partners cheat on them, they attack the 3rd person and not their partners?"

@Bongs_Mahlangu commented:

"When did you start realising?? Eish, some friends are shameless kodwa."

@sleekcliq responded:

"Hayi guys, people really sleep with their best friends, husbands. It is not just in movies, that thing."

@Abednego082 replied:

"Askies babe. I'm here if you need a shoulder to cry on. You shouldn't be alone at this time."

