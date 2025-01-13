Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend Jordyn Taylor has been trending on social media after she claimed the comedian is a thief

The real estate agent made the allegations against the TV host and comedian on Netflix's Selling the City

South Africans took to social media this past week to drag the comedian's ex-girlfriend on X

South African rally behind Trevor Noah.

Real estate agent Jordyn Taylor who is Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend recently made headlines when she claimed on Selling the City that the entertainer stole her jokes.

Fans of the multi-millionaire comedian however believe that Taylor's story is fake and she's dragging his name to become popular.

Social media user @pmcafrica shared a clip of Taylor on the Netflix show on X this past week.

"Trevor Noah's ex says he was a nobody before coming to America," said the social media user.

South Africans drag Jordyn Taylor

@TalkLawMonare replied:

"Why would @TheDailyShow recruit a nobody from South Africa to be on their show America?"

@NoContextSadc said:

"Oh, please, he was already known as Trevor Noah while she, well, is still known as Trevor's ex. That should tell who is who."

@AvainAfrica wrote:

"Did she not just say she’s funnier than Trevor?"

@Oracle5152 replied:

"She still loves him. She still feels proud to say his name out loud. She’s the one we don’t know at this moment. What’s wrong with modern women?"

@Hozeh5 wrote:

"Sounds like a bitter ex. Even mentioning she is funnier than him is totally unnecessary. Some things don't even need you to be smart, you just need logic."

@pmcafrica said:

"That’s a tough situation. It seems like she wasn't truly invested. I mean bro is always on the road working. That career doesn't last long so he has to capitalise while he can, unfortunately."

Trevor Noah caught in Chidimma saga

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the comedian Trevor Noah got caught in Chidimma Adetshina's controversy in 2024.

The South African-born beauty queen was compared to the multi-award-winning comedian as both their fathers aren't South African nationals.

