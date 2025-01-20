A close friend of Doc Shebeleza has revealed what caused the award-winning kwaito legend's death

The legendary musician who had multiple surgeries passed away on Thursday, 9 January at 51 years

South Africans are mourning the businessman and musician who was buried over the weekend

Doc Shebeleza's close friend confirms his cause of death. Images: PhilMphela and Sunday World

Source: UGC

Award-winning musician Doc Shebeleza, who recently passed away after being hospitalised in December 2024 was preparing for another surgery.

The Ubumnandini hitmaker was meant to undergo a major surgery in February before he died.

Shakes Mavundla who was the late musician's close friend recently revealed to City Press that Doc Shebeleza, real name Victor Bogopane said he had a pancreas problem, which is why he needed another operation.

The kwaito legend reportedly said his goodbyes to his friends and family before he died.

Doc Shebeleza’s close friend confirms his cause of death. Images: Phil Mphela

Source: UGC

South Africans react to McKenzie's speech at kwaito artist's funeral

News channel @SABCNews on X shared a video of Minister of Sports and Culture Gayton McKenzie calling out record labels at Doc Shebeleza's funeral. The minister lambasted record labels for their failure to finance the burials of influential artists. McKenzie also informed record labels that their time is running out and urged them to focus on promoting South African music over American music.

@neil_hamman wrote:

"If they are influential, shouldn’t they be able to finance themselves?"

sirchimex17 said:

"Money is made when one is working , that's why some companies at least appreciate efforts. When one retires or dies they call your child to work. Because of what the dad put in the company and so if the kid messes up ain't nobody's business."

Miz_Ruraltarain replied:

"We don't owe artists state funerals... they must pay funeral covers like everyone

@Bas37234 wrote:

"@GaytonMcK, everybody must take responsibility for a burial policy for themselves so that they get buried when they die. They didnt put money aside for their final journey. Don't push their responsibility to others. What lavish funerals do they want? They must stop using drugs.

@BLA_OB said:

"Hlauli long tried to introduce the local content agenda and he was ridiculed, artists ensure they enjoy all the luxuries while they're at the top of their game, not having medical aid or burial insurance is just ignorance on their part."

@Bukeka20204195 wrote:

"No minister, employees of public, private companies, government bury themselves by funeral policies they joined at funeral parlours. Artists must do the same bathong."

Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo remembered

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that musicians Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo's memorial services were held on the same day, in separate venues.

Friends and the family of musicians paid tribute to them on Wednesday, 15 January.

Source: Briefly News