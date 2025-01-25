Former Lingashoni actor Mpumi Mpama has replaced Siyabonga Thwala in Showmax's Empini

Mpama will star alongside Broken Vows and The Queen actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi on the show

South Africans have taken to social media to respond to the second season of the upcoming series

Mpumi Mpama opens up about replacing Siyabonga Thwala in 'Empini'. Images: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Getty Images

Actor Mpumi Mpama who stars opposite Nambitha Ben-Mazwi in the second season of Empini opens up about his latest character.

The former The Queen actor has joined Showmax's drama series, Empini as Khaya Bhodoza.

The actor who has replaced Siyabonga Thwala in the second season praises the former Isibaya actor for his work in the first season.

Mpumi Mpama adds in an interview with Sowetan that Thwala did a great job in the first season and shares that he has to bring his expertise in the second season.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I refuse to make the mistake of asking for guidance. The thing is, if you ask for tips, you might end up doing what the previous actor did, which defeats the purpose of the replacement," he adds.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald recently shared a teaser for the second season of the popular series, Empini on X.

South Africans react to new season

@kbhebhe replied:

"I thought these were short series. Why are we having character changes?"

@NubianBella_Don replied:

"Honestly, I don't even know where the show is going. And Mr Twala is an A-list actor man, he deserves better. So I am not against this."

@KabeloMohlah02 said:

"I don't think this is a good replacement."

@AfrikanChefZA wrote:

"Why can't they just kill off the character and introduce Mpumi with a new character but same script as Khaya Bhodoza? Similar to how Gqeberha tried to introduce someone who's going to continue with Luzuko's role but with a rather different character name."

Mpumi Mpama opens up about replacing Siyabonga Thwala in 'Empini'. Images: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to Showmax series

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that South Africans took to social media to respond to the first season of the Showmax series, Empini.

Mzansi seemingly revealed on social media that the show did not meet their expectations and demanded the series to get cancelled.

Source: Briefly News