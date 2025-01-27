The former Malaika group member Tshedi Mholo recently bagged another qualification

The singer announced on social media that she was now a qualified Paralegal Practioner from UCT

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages on social media

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Former Malaika star Tshedi Mholo bagged another qualification. Image: @tshedimalaika

Source: Instagram

The South African singer and former Malaika group member Tshedi Mholo recently scored herself another qualification under her name.

Tshedi Mholo is now a qualified paralegal practitioner

Things have been looking great for the South African singer after she decided to leave her music group Malaika.

Recently, the star shared some amazing news on social media regarding her after she decided in 2022 to go back to school and further her studies in music of which she graduated from Boston City Campus in 2024.

Earlier on, the singer also shared that she had bagged another qualification from UCT. She became a qualified paralegal practitioner. Mholo posted about her win on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"What a time to be alive.❤️ #ThutoGaEGolelwe."

Netizens congratulate Tshedi Mholo

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages shortly after Mholo shared the good news about her bagging a new qualification. Here's what they had to say:

Media personality Yvonne Chakachaka said:

"Congratulations. I am so proud of you."

rakgadi_nthash wrote:

"Congratulations ausi, It’s a happy day for us Practitioners."

lucille.moshe.16 responded:

"You go girl...Congratulations are in order, WOW!"

jacobtjn replied:

"Congratulations my sister, God is great."

st.clair3 commented:

"Keep inspiring us, my sister! Congratulations."

katli_katz said:

"Congratulations on your milestone. Proud you."

Tshedi Mholo is a qualified paralegal practitioner. Image: @tshedimalaika

Source: Instagram

Previously speaking to Briefly News, Tshedi shared with us why she decided to learn about the music business and how this course has been an eye-opener for her about the music industry.

She said:

"Well, my inspiration came from my experience in the music industry, and also to understand the civil side of things where money is involved, and looking at the career I did in teaching, I think it was ideal to have a background check and understand how these recording companies work and just to have a better understanding how royalties work, I am thankful to Samro for paying my tuition fees.

"It's about the calculations of royalties, and all the procedures that take place in production, money signing contracts and all the stakeholders involved. To be honest I am enriched.

Tshedi Mholo pens late co-star Jabu Ndaba birthday note

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Matshediso “Tshedi” Mholo, a former Malaika band member, wrote a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star Jabu "Sjava" Ndaba on his heavenly birthday.

The songstress took to Instagram to post a picture of her posing on Jabu's grave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News