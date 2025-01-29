Popular radio personality Tbo Touch showed love to his beautiful family in a cute photo shared on New Year's Day

In the photo were his partner and their two sons and they seemed to have enjoyed a day out of some family time

Peeps were in awe over Tbo Touch's family saying he has a very beautiful family and that he should be proud of them

Tbo Touch and his family turned heads recently in a cute photo. Image: @tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Media personality Tbo Touch has a very beautiful family consisting of his two sons and his partner. He recently posted a photo of them and the internet was buzzing.

Tbo Touch rings in 2025 with cute family picture

Celebrated SA star Tbo Touch was a hot topic online when he was seen enjoying some quality time with his family. On Instagram, the Metro FM radio presenter rang in the New Year by posting a photo of them vacationing.

X user @_Ttouch shared the Instagram post on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tbo Touch gushes over son Zuri

Just recently Tbo Touch gushed over his son Zuri who bagged a new presenting gig on Mzansi Magic Playroom. For Touch, he reckons that Zuri is a better media personality than he is.

"One thing for certain: Zuri is a better media personality than I am. A big S/O to the @play_room300 team for such an amazing show. Thank you for letting me spend a day in Zuri’s shoes; I had so much. I can’t wait to watch the show at 4 PM today. Let’s do this," he gushed.

Tbo Touch recently gushed over his son. Image @tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Netizens showed love to Tbo Touch and his family

For many people, this was the first time they saw The Replenishment Concert founder's family. Proving how lowkey he is about his private life.

@Bongs_Mahlangu stated:

"They really look good."

@Nomagugu_xo shared:

"I am seeing his partner and kids for the first time. It’s cute man."

@itsLebzi stated:

"Awesome and beautiful family."

@ZamakonkeK shared:

"Having a family is my ultimate goal."

@MummyGOTolulope stated:

"Wow a lovely family he’s got."

@itspauldaniels wished:

"It’s a lovely family. I Wish them well in life."

@dejballer stated:

"They look so cute all together."

Tbo Touch hangs out with Akon in LA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tbo Touch hung out with Akon and Burna Boy during a tour in Los Angeles, USA.

The men posed for a picture and had fans awed at Touch's business moves and work ethic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News