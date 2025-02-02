Talented radio and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy opens up about growing up in an Indian family

Holworthy surprised her fans this week when she revealed in an interview with DJ Fresh that her mother was rejected by her Indian family

The DJ was also labelled the black sheep by her Indian family because she looked black and didn't have curly hair

Lamiez Holworthy opens up about growing up in an Indian community.

Media personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy discusses the challenges of growing up in the Indian community.

The Metro FM radio personality, who topped Twitter trends when she visited Dubai with her husband stated in a recent interview that her mother had to choose between her family and her [Lamiez].

Holworthy, who previously made headlines on social media for her dancing video says some of the community members would often call her a product of r*pe.

The DJ reveals in a podcast interview with DJ Fresh that she was rejected by her mother's family and things were so bad that they were forced to make up a fake story about her being a "product of r*pe".

The mother of one adds that Indian people can be terrible and her mom had to choose between having her and her family.

Lamiez's mother was written off and she [Lamiez] was the black sheep of her family. The DJ didn't look like her family at all as she looked black and didn't have their [curly] hair, which made things worse for her.

The media personality adds that her family told people that she [Lamiez] was a product of r*pe and the kids at school used to ask her why she's black when her family is Indian.

Despite these challenges, the DJ and radio personality has praised her mother for giving her a loving home.

