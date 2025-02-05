Talented South African producer and flutist Wouter Kellerman has won his third Grammy Award

Wouter Kellerman won the award for the album Triveni at the 67th Grammy Annual Awards which took place in LA

He expressed gratitude and spoke about the power music has to unite people and heal them

South African flutist, composer, and producer Wouter Kellerman has once again made history after securing his third Grammy win.

Wouter Kellerman bags another Grammy Award

The five time Grammy nominated musician clinched his third Grammy Award win at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday, 2 February 2025.

Wouter Kellerman worked with Chandrika Krishamoorthy Tandon and Eru Matsumoto for their Grammy-winning album Triveni. Together they accepted the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant award and gave moving acceptance speeches.

Music has the power to heal, says Kellerman

At the ceremony hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah, Wouter spoke about music's ability to heal.

“This is a testament to the fact that music has the power to unite and heal,” he stated. “Music connects, and I am very grateful to share this moment with you,” he added.

On social media, Wouter continued to express his gratitude. Check out his X post below:

Adding to his list of accolades, Wouter previously won his first Grammy award in 2015 for Winds of Samsara under the Best New Age Album as well as in 2023 with Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode for their collaboration Bayethe.

Wouter is also a proud South African Music Award (SAMA) winner having nine trophies under his belt.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie acknowledged Kellerman's latest success

"Kellerman’s latest Grammy win is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to musical excellence," he said in a statement.

