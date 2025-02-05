Naledi Aphiwe has expressed excitement over Chris Brown winning his second Grammy Award throughout his career

The KwaZulu-Natal born singer was featured in the album on the song called Shooter and she said she was honoured

Chris Brown won the award for Best R&B Album for his 22-track album and he was beyond excited about this win

The 67th Grammy Awards saw Chris Brown clinch his second award in his impactful 20-year career.

Naledi Aphiwe was honoured after Chris Brown won his second Grammy for '11:11'. Image: @naledi_aphiwe on Instagram, Per-Anders Pettersson via Getty Images

Source: UGC

How Naledi reacted to Chris Brown's win

Rising Afro-Soul singer Naledi Aphiwe was over the moon after Chris Brown, the man who gave her the big break she deserved, won his second Grammy Award. Brown won the award for Best R&B Album for his smash hit album 11:11 Deluxe.

The KwaZulu-Natal born singer who recently matriculated was featured in the album on the song called Shooter.

According to Snl24, Aphiwe said, "[I was] excited to wake up to the news that Chris Brown won. I'm honoured to have been part of the 11:17 project," she told the publication.

Chris Brown paved the way for Naledi

Naledi Aphiwe expressed gratitude to Chris Brown as through him, she found fame in the industry.

"He paved the way for me to be recognised, and now my talent is acknowledged," she continued.

Naledi had the opportunity to meet Chris Brown during his South African concert in Johannesburg on December 15 2024. Aphiwe said Chris Brown told her how much he appreciates her.

Naledi Aphiwe got to meet Chris Brown in Johannesburg. Image: @sa_hip_hop_ama_piano

Source: Instagram

Now, Naledi Aphiwe has been releasing music and gaining prominence. Thanks to Chris Brown's major co-sign. Her recent single Romeo and Juliet featuring Mawelele is making waves.

