Zwai and Melanie Bala's daughter, Peyton, recently marked another trip around the sun

The talented teen received the warmest birthday tributes from her proud parents and their famous friends

Mzansi celebs gathered to celebrate Pey as she became a "proper teenager," and praised her parents for their work in raising her

Zwai and Melanie Bala’s daughter was showered with birthday love on her 14th. Image: melzinbala

Source: Instagram

Melanie and Zwai Bala couldn't wrap their heads around the realisation that their little girl was not so little anymore, cue the waterworks!

Zwai and Melani Bala celebrate daughter's birthday

Melanie and Zwai Bala recently celebrated their daughter Peyton's birthday on 5 February.

The former couple, having recently welcomed their son from initiation school, shared posts gushing at their little girl, who is not so little anymore after turning 14.

Melanie and Zwai Bala posted sweet birthday tributes to their daughter, Peyton. Image: melzinbala

Source: Instagram

With some sweet throwback pictures, Zwai and Mel looked back at some of their most memorable times with "Miss P," and Mel expressed how proud she was of the woman Pey was becoming:

"I’m so proud of your kindness, your depth, your talent, your love for family and friends, above all, the incredible young lady you’re becoming. You’re going to live the life of your dreams because you work so hard for what you want."

Meanwhile, Zwai, who recently delivered another incredible show in Cape Town with TKZee, posted a short and sweet caption coupled with pictures of Pey as a little girl:

"Happy 14th birthday, my princess, maDikela!"

Mzansi celebs celebrate Mel and Zwai's daughter's birthday

Peyton received warm birthday wishes from her parents' famous friends:

South African actress, Lerato Mvelase, said:

"Happy birthday!"

Mzansi media personality, Lootlove, wrote:

"Happy birthday, Miss P!"

Local actress/ media personality, Minnie Dlamini, gushed over Peyton:

"Aw, my superstar. Happy birthday, Miss P."

Reality TV star, Jennifer Bala, showed love:

"Happy birthday again to PeyPey! I can’t believe she is 14 now. Wishing her an incredible and blessed year ahead and many, many, many more to come."

Former Miss South Africa, Tansey Coetzee, posted:

"Happy birthday, angel."

