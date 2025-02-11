Major League DJz reacted after being left off a list celebrating the most influential SA Hip Hop DJs

Mzansi reminded Banele and Bandile Mbere why they failed to make the list, reminding them that they ditched the genre

Major League DJz continue to make a global impact with Amapiano

Major League DJz have expressed disappointment after being excluded from a list celebrating the most influential DJs in SA Hip Hop. The DJ duo consisting of twin brothers Bandile and Banele Mbere have performed all over the world and were one of the opening acts for Chris Brown during his tour.

Major League DJz react to influential SA Hip Hop DJs list snub

Recently, a social media user compiled a list celebrating DJs who contributed to the rise of SA Hip Hop as a genre.

The social media user @BricorOuttaHere mentioned the late DJ Dimplez, DJ Vigilante, DJ Speedsta, DJ Capital, DJ Sliqe, DJ Switch, DJ Slim, the late DJ Citi Lyts, DJ Hudson, Ms Cosmo, and Miss Pru DJ. The netizen went on to show their gratitude to these DJs with a short message that read:

“Y'all are appreciated, SA Hip Hop wouldn't be where it is now without your contribution. 👑👑👑”

When Major League DJz came across the post, they expressed disappointment that they had been left out of the list of the most influential SA Hip Hop DJs. Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the duo posted:

“Y’all forget too much.”

Mzansi claps back, reminding them why they were excluded

In the comments, South Africans reminded the duo why they didn't make the list. Several South Africans pointed out that the duo hopped onto the Amapiano wave, while others argued that Major League DJz don’t have the discography. Here are some of the reactions:

@Scarecrow701 claimed:

“You only have 3 singles, nothing more. You can't even set the BPM.”

@pshift846 said:

“It's because you guys switched to Amapiano. Otherwise, your impact on South African Hip-Hop is major.”

@StillTPTheDJ said:

“Respectfully, you guys jumped ship the moment it got bad for SA Hip-Hop & Piano started booming. Maybe don’t worry too much about a genre y’all left behind and celebrate the AMAZING, groundbreaking work you’ve done for Piano.”

@Doncheez2 explained:

“You guys jump on anything and everything that's trending. Kwaito, Hip hop, Amapiano and now Afrohouse😐”

@topking03 pointed out:

“You switched sides😂😂 But how did we forget Major League DJz.”

@Kabelo_Fab1 said:

“Y’all don’t have much impact. The body of work isn’t enough.”

@blacticAM said:

“Y'all made a switch, a very beneficial one too. Thank you for Zulu Girl & Do better 💯”

@MMaluks11 said:

“No offence but maybe if it was an Amapiano list...not Hip Hop.”

@Indingo_Coffee explained:

“You guys are culture vultures… nothing to be celebrated.”

Despite these sentiments, the DJ duo have made significant strides in their career. The Major League DJz signed a record deal with Atlantic Records in 2022. The label is also home to international stars Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, and Jack Harlow.

SA shocked after Major League DJz reveal their real age

Briefly News previously reported that Major League DJz recently celebrated their birthday. Bandile and Banele Mbere celebrated their 34th birthday in January, leaving fans stunned as many believed they were older.

The Major League DJz are not the only celebrities who have surprised fans with their real age. Fans were recently left in disbelief when songstress Nkosazana Daughter celebrated her birthday.

