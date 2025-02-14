Thembinkosi Mthembu recently disclosed how much he paid for his wife's bride price

The Adulting star recently wed his longtime partner and had Mzansi women wailing over his status as a married man

Meanwhile, the gents called Thembinkosi out for disclosing how much he paid for lobola

Thembinkosi Mthembu revealed how much he paid to marry his wife. Images: Instagram/ thembinkosi_mthembu, Twitter/ KabeloMohlah02

Source: UGC

Thembinkosi Mthembu had social media buzzing after revealing how much lobola he paid to marry his wife.

How much did Thembinkosi Mthembu pay for lobola?

Adulting star, Thembinkosi Mthembu, is topping social media trends, and this time, it's not for his acting prowess.

The award-winning actor was recently featured in a street discussion hosted by TikTok user heartless.teen, where he asked random people how much they would pay or expect for their lobola - and Thembinkosi was one of them:

"How much did you pay?"

Using his fingers, the actor gestured "7" before making a run for it. This could indicate that the star paid R70K for his wife's bride price.

Thembinkosi Mthembu paid R70K to marry his wife. Image: thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

The pair got married in 2024 right after Thembinkosi's acting career soared, and reactions to his marriage were both of devastation and celebration among fans:

Here's what netizens said about Thembinkosi Mthembu's confession

Mzansi men bashed Thembinkosi for disclosing his wife's bride price:

sphamindlos asked:

"Why would you publicly disclose your lobola? Hay, I don't understand any of this."

Bandiswa_Ndumo said:

"You never disclose how much you spent on ilobola, more especially in public or on a public platform. How much you spent on ilobola should be kept within the family, a select few people should be privileged to know."

sphamindlos was stunned:

"I really don't get this behavior; it's actually shocking. I honestly thought he was a real man, but maybe this acting thing is messing with my mind and raising expectations. You don't publicly disclose the ilobolo price of your wife. NEVER!"

ekomdlal reacted:

"I'm still amazed. Wow! What a shame."

Minnie Dlamini's bae seemingly buys her a new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minnie Dlamini showing off her rumoured Valentine's Day gift from her boyfriend.

The media personality's new man seemingly splurged on a new car for her, and they couldn't help but show it off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News