Miss Kwara Ufa Dania claims she was swindled of money which was meant to fund her trip to South Africa

Dania received massive love from SA during the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant and wanted to visit the country and meet her fans

She claims the man who organised the fundraising campaign has not communicated with her since February

Miss Universe Nigeria finalist Miss Kwara claims she was scammed. Image: ufadania

Source: Instagram

Nigerian model Ufa Dania, who became an overnight sensation when she participated in her country’s Miss Universe pageant, claims she was scammed out of R8,800 donated to fund her trip to South Africa. While former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina walked away with the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 title, Miss Kwara won the hearts of South Africans.

Fundraising campaign launched to bring Miss Kwara Ufa Dania to SA

In 2024, Reginald Mathule Kanyane started a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign to raise R100,000 for Ufa Dania to come to South Africa. The campaign only raised R8,800.

Now, Ufa Dania has revealed that she has not received any of the money collected in her name. She recounted how Reginald Mathule Kanyane initially approached her and pitched the idea of raising funds for her visit to South Africa..

Dania took to her TikTok account to respond to a fan's question asking her why she hadn't managed to come to South Africa despite a fundraising campaign to fund her trip. Dania recounted how Reginald Kanyane sweet-talked her into agreeing with assurances that he wouldn't scam her.

After the campaign only raised R8,800, Dania recommended donating the money to her foundation, as she felt it wasn’t enough to cover her expenses to South Africa. In response, Kanyane told her he needed to consult with the donors before going ahead with her suggestion. He reassured her during WhatsApp exchanges that he would send the money in two weeks.

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 finalist Ufa Dania claims she was scammed

After several weeks, Dania contacted Kanyane again, asking if the donors had approved her request. Kanyane then requested her banking details and a bank statement to prove account ownership.

Miss Universe Nigeria finalist Ufa Dania alleges she was swindled. Image: ufadania

Source: Instagram

She alleges that she has not heard from Reginald since February, when she asked for his full name and address. Dania emphasised that she has not received any donations and now hopes Reginald refunds the people who donated for her trip to South Africa.

She has not been talking to him because she feels their conversations aren’t productive.

Source: Briefly News