South African fine artist SK Original recently showed off the cracked glass portrait he made of Uncle Waffles

The Polokwane-based artist posted pictures and a video of the finished product on his Instagram page

SK Original also shared a cute message with the glass portrait of the DJ and wished that she would love the gift

SK Original made a glass portrait of Uncle Waffles. Image: Peter White/Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

The Amapiano princess Uncle Waflles is about to get the most impressive gift ever from a young fine South African artist, SK Original.

SK Original flaunts glass portrait of Uncle Waffles

Oh yes, he has done it again! Recently, Sandile Kgaphola, popularly known as SK Original had fans gushed over his recent work as he flaunted a beautiful cracked glass portrait of the internationally acclaimed Amapiano DJ and producer Uncle Waffles.

The young Polokwane-based fine artist posted pictures and a video showing the finished work of Uncle Waffles' portrait on his Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Made this 1 of 1 cracked glass artwork for one of the biggest inspirations to the youth @unclewaffles_. She is HER. Hope you guys like it and I hope she loves it."

See the post below:

SK Original handover Chris Brown's glass portrait

Just after his successful concert in December 2024, the American singer and songwriter Chris Brown received one of the most heartfelt gifts from our very own artist SK Original.

The handover happened after Breezy's concert at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg. The news and gossip page MDNews posted the picture and the video on their Twitter (X) page.

Gayton McKenzie receives portrait from SK Original

In January 2025, after a visit from crafting artist Sandile Kgaphola, better known as SK Original, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie cut a happy figure as he received a cracked glass portrait of himself.

A video posted to Instagram, which has since been making the rounds, showed a large black-and-white artist's impression of the politician's likeness. The exchange captured first-name basis introductions and handshaking, with both men smiling jovially, after McKenzie, who seemed to be in the middle of an office meeting, got up and walked over towards the door.

McKenzie then promised to repay a gift with a gift, adding that SK should use it sparingly.

"I'm a sparing person," he said in response before laughter could be heard breaking out across the boardroom.

The men shook hands again and McKenzie further expressed his admiration for the artwork. By the time of publishing this story, the clip had attracted 45,000 views since it was posted at 1.11pm on Friday, 24 January 2025.

SK Original made a portrait of Uncle Waffles. Image: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Artist SK Original gifts Kabza De Small with glass artwork

Kabza De Small, also known as the big spender, received one of the most precious gifts from SK Original, a versatile artist based in Polokwane.

Sandile Kgaphola, popularly known as SK Original, recently handed the Umshove hitmaker an impressive glass image of himself and also shared pictures of them during the gift handover on his Instagram page.

Kabza De Small finally receives Metro FM Music awards

Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small was recently handed his Metro FM Music awards. The Imithandazo hitmaker scooped four awards for the hit song and had fans cheering him on for winning big at the prestigious ceremony.

Just over a week after the Metro FM Music Awards, Kabza De Small has finally received his trophies from the ceremony. Held on 27 April 2024 at the Mbombela Stadium, the event was hosted by ProVerb and LootLove, who did an amazing job celebrating fellow creatives in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News