Afro-soul singer Nontokozo Mkhize has announced her official debut live performance in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

The music show, called Nontokozo Mkhize Live at Durban Playhouse, will take place in June 2025

An excited Mkhize took to her Instagram page and posted an image from the theatre during rehearsals and her fans were amped

Nontokozo Mkhize will be performing live at her first show in Durban.

Source: Instagram

South Africa's rising star Nontokozo Mkhize has officially stepped into the solo limelight and is preparing for an epic concert in Durban.

Nontokozo Mkhize announces Durban show

The Metro FM award-winning Afro-soul singer Nontokozo Mkhize took to social media to officially announce her debut live performance in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Mkhiz is ecstatic to bring the Nontokozo Mkhize Live at Durban Playhouse music show, saying it is finally taking place.

The music extravaganza is slated to take place on 21 June 2025. The former background singer shared a photo of the venue on her Instagram page.

“Everyone has their day. It is finally happening. My first show! A NONTOKOZO MKHIZE LIVE at @durbanplayhouse on the 21st of June. God is so good! I will see you guys there,” she exclaimed.

Mkhize speaks on taking a leap of faith

This full circle moment for the Esandleni hitmaker shared that she took a leap of faith and decided to bring this music concert to life. She shared another inspirational post where she encouraged her followers to never let doubt win.

“Take a step, do it! Scared? Do it still! Full of ‘what ifs’? Do it! Only you can fulfil all that is in your mind, all that you dream. Here’s my bold step: Taking NONTOKOZO MKHIZE to Durban Playhouse. Please say this to me. It is a big deal, right? A small girl? How is she gonna do it? It is done!! My God is too big, he makes all things possible for me, and I invite you to come and be with us on this day,” she stated.

Nontokozo Mkhize is excited for her first Durban show.

Source: Instagram

All about singer Nontokozo Mkhize

2023 was Mkhize's breakthrough year as her name dominated headlines however this time as a solo artist.

Mkhize worked with heavyweights in the local music scene including Sjava on his smash hit album Isbuko on the song Thixo.

She also gained more acclaim with her hit song Lu Strong with award-winning singer Nomfundo Moh. Just recently, her song Esandleni reached 5 million streams. She recently took to Instagram and thanked her fans for this massive achievement.

Fans excited for Mkhize's show

Reacting to the post, social media users said they had secured their tickets.

nono zondi stated:

"Got my ticket already, can’t wait."

mahle_0078 asked:

"We need Joburg immediately after Durban."

philile madluda shared:

"Bought my tickets, I'll be right in front of the stage admiring God's work."

nelisiwe nelza said:

"One thing about KZN they will definitely support you. Don’t even doubt it. It is your time!!"

