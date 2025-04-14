The South African Depression & Anxiety Group (SADAG) and United States rapper Doechii have joined hands to help people battling mental health issues

SADAG announced the partnership with Doechii in an Instagram post on Sunday 13 April 2025

In a past interview, Doechii opened up about how she battled depression due to bullying in middle school

SADAG announced its partnership with 'Anxiety' hitmaker Doechii. Image: Christopher Polk/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

If you've spent a few minutes scrolling through social media lately, chances are you've come across the Anxiety Dance Challenge. The catchy lyrics “Somebody’s watching me; it’s just my anxiety” have not only taken over TikTok but are just about etched in everyone's mind. But to American rapper Doechii and the South African Depression & Anxiety Group (SADAG), the lyrics are more than just a viral TikTok challenge.

SADAG partners with Anxiety hitmaker Doechii

The SADAG has partnered with the TDE signee to help not only South Africans, but anyone struggling with anxiety across the globe.

Taking to social media on Sunday, 13 April, SADAG announced its partnership with Doechii as part of the United States’ rapper’s Mental Health Resource Hub based off her hit single Anxiety.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The SADAG also announced its Panic and Anxiety page with helpful resources.

“SADAG is excited to be part of Deochii’s global Mental Health Resource Hub! We are committed to making Mental Health a priority for everyone. Our dedicated Panic and Anxiety page is filled with important information, practical resources, and effective coping strategies,” the post read.

As part of the partnership, Doechii launched Anxiety is Watching Me, a website to help people battling anxiety.

Doechii discusses mental health battle

In an interview with The Cut in February, Doechii detailed how she overcame suicidal thoughts after being bullied in middle school.

“I was getting bullied so bad that I was thinking about killing myself. I realized, Oh, f**k, I’m gonna kill myself and then I’m gonna be the only one dead. The bullies aren’t gonna be with me, and everything they said is not coming with me either. I would just be gone,” she said.

US Rapper Doechii detailed her battle with anxiety. Image: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Doechii shared how she overcame the feeling in a moment of self-awareness, which she says came from God.

Shudufahadzo Musida shares powerful message

In more entertainment news, mental health advocate and former Miss South Africa, Shudufahadzo Musida, left South Africans impressed when she moderated a high-level UN event on Prioritizing SRHR and SGBV in Crisis Response.

Musida spoke about the negative impact of funding cuts by United States President Donald Trump on underdeveloped countries. She also highlighted the importance of putting women and girls’ mental health first, especially in times of crisis.

Cassper Nyovest discusses anxiety and depression

Meanwhile, Doechii isn't the only performer who has opened up about dealing with depression and anxiety.

Briefly News reported that renowned rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest previously got candid about his own mental health issues.

In April 2024, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker shared that he had dealt with depression and anxiety for two years, and revealed that he used lived in fear becaused of the threats he received.

Nyovest also disclosed how he got healed from the mental illness he suffered with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News