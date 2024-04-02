Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest got candid about dealing with depression and anxiety

Cassper shared that he had been dealing with this for the past two years, and he also revealed that he used to receive threats

Nyovest said he turned his life to Christianity and said he got healed from the mental illness he suffered with

Cassper Nyovest was overwhelmed with a feeling of gratitude when he shared a very personal experience. The rapper has turned to God and even got baptised, so he opened up more about that.

Nyovest gives praise to God for sparing life

The rapper and businessman recently wrote on his X timeline how God spared his life. In a candid testimonial, Cassper Nyovest spoke about dealing with depression and anxiety in the past two years.

Giving praise to the Almighty, Cassper exclaimed:

"It’s all about Jesus!!! It always was and it always will be!!! Jesus!!! The beginning and the end!!! Life is serious!!! Don’t take your life for granted. You were chosen!!! Don’t sit around waiting for nothing. Jesus wants you to know HE LOVES YOU!!! Repent!! He is coming back!!"

Cassper speaks about receiving threats

The Billiato owner also spoke about receiving threats to his life and how he was forced to beef up his security.

Nyovest said he turned his life to Christianity and was instantly healed, giving thanks to God for that.

“I went through so much in the past two years. Mentally, I was drained, and I was burnt out. I felt unsafe because of threats, and I even got bodyguards. I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. I really couldn’t see the light, and I couldn’t control my mind at some point; I ran to Jesus, and he healed me. I want to say. Thank you, Jesus! You are my lord and saviour!”

Cassper also shared a message of inspiration to others, advising them to turn to God as well.

Cassper blames break-up with baby mama on addicition

