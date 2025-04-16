Popular YouTubers Ghost Hlubi and Lasizwe Dambuza filmed themselves doing the MKK Dance Challenge at Rockets restaurant

Ghost Hlubi shared a clip of himself and Lasizwe on his official Facebook page with a simple yet playful caption

Social media users found Lasizwe's moves hilarious and flooded the comments with lighthearted, hilarious reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A clip of Ghost Hlubi and Lasizwe left South Africans rolling with laughter. Image: ghost.hlubi. lasizwe

Source: Instagram

A video of popular content creators Ghost Hlubi and Lasizwe Dambuza dancing has set the internet ablaze.

Ghost Hlubi and Lasizwe try the MKK Dance Challenge

Ghost Hlubi took to his Facebook page, shared a video of him and fellow YouTuber Lasizwe performing a choreographed dance routine inside Rockets restaurant at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria. Ghost Hlubi captioned the video:

“Cute😍❤️ #fyp #ghosthlubi #lasizwe”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, Lasizwe and Ghost Hlubi dance to KMAT’s track MKK featuring CowBoii, djygubzin.live and Ranger. The two perform the MKK dance challenge.

The video was recorded on the same day the duo met at Rockets to film an episode of Lasizwe’s popular YouTube series Awkward Dates.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Ghost Hlubi and Lasizwe dancing

Netizens erupted with hilarious comments after Lasizwe’s dance moves left them in stitches. Here are some of the reactions:

Lopang Sehemo Mohutsana said:

“The frightened face before dancing. He knew he was about to mess up😂😂”

Reeri Mudau asked:

“Why does Lasizwe look like he is in pain😂😂”

Pru Mtho responded:

“I don't know how to dance, but seeing Lasizwe gives me new hope ❤️🔥”

BrightTeemamoe Moyo said:

“Lasizwe is dancing in a British accent.”

Ntando Cee joked:

“Hardbody, hardware, hard knock life, whatever it is, it's hard 😂😂😂”

Precious Masango remarked:

“😂😂😂😂if I can't dance was a person Lasizwe❤”

Ayanda Mkhize said:

"I'm sure in his mind he kept counting 123...turn 🤣so he doesn't miss the step."

Tumelo Mashao joked:

"Lasizwe will always be my best dancer 😂😂😂😂😂I'll be a judge on the next 'South Africa's Got Talent' and you've won already, Lasizwe."

A video of Ghost Hlubi and Lasizwe dancing left fans rolling with laughter. Image: ghost.hlubi

Source: Instagram

Ghost Hlubi reveals YouTube earnings

Meanwhile, Ghost Hlubi impressed Mzansi when he disclosed how much he makes in a month from YouTube. While he gained prominence for his YouTube pranks, his earnings on the platform are no laughing matter.

The YouTuber, born Khanya Hlubi, revealed his monthly earnings during an interview on the L-Tido Podcast.

Ghost Hlubi shared that he makes quite a good living from the money he earns through YouTube. He said he makes good money from his different social media accounts, but for YouTube only, he makes roughly R160,000 monthly. Ghost Hlubi's revelation earned him praise online.

Lasizwe's Awkward Dates secures TV slot

In other news, Lasizwe was over the moon after his YouTube series Awkward Dates landed a spot on Mzansi Magic. This was after DStv announced that it was bringing some of your favourite podcasts to the small screen.

Awkward Dates premiered on Mzansi Magic on Saturday, 12 April at 9 pm. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Lasizwe disclosed if there would be a content shift on Awkward Dates now that it's on national TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News