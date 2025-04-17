South African actor Bohang Moeko caught the attention of local fans after exposing his tastebuds to the Nigerian delicacy jollof rice during a visit to the country

The 37-year-old starred in a video of his first experience tasting the meal that is a staple dish across West Africa and has different variants in several countries

Netizens from Mzansi and Nigeria reacted on social media to share their views about the former 'Isidingo' star’s experience of tasting the flavourful dish

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Isidingo: The Need star Bohang Moeko shared his reactions to tasing Nigerian jollof rice for the first time during a video on social media.

The 37-year-old actor spent time in the West African nation and took time to try the dish that is a favourite among the locals.

South African actor Bohang Moeko tasted the Nigerian dish, jollof rice, for the first time. Image: bohangmoeko.

Source: Instagram

Moeko, who recently joined a new agency with international connections, is well-known in Mzansi for his roles in Isidingo, Isono and The Queen.

Bohang Moeko exposed his tastebuds to jollof rice

Watch Moeko's reaction to jollof in the video below:

In the X video, Moeko could not hide the reaction to the spices upon his first bite before he sat back and took another bite, much to the delight of the crowd around him.

Moeko then continued to take more spoonfuls of food and gave the signal that he liked the dish that has different variants in countries such as Ghana.

While Moeko tried the Nigerian delicacy for the first time, he is not the first Mzansi star to share new food experiences with locals after DJ Shimza tried snake soup during a visit to Hong Kong.

Watch some of Moeko's roles in the video below:

Moeko suffered a great loss

As Moeko spends time in Nigeria, the actor recently suffered a loss after his former on-screen father Don Mlangeni sadly passed away from illness.

Mlangeni’s death was seen as a major loss to the Mzansi film industry after he played iconic roles such as Moeko’s on-screen father Zeb Matabane on Isidingo.

Actor Bohang Moeko is well-known in South Africa after roles in several iconic local TV shows. Image: bohangmoeko.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian and Mzansi fans share their views about jollof

Fans from Mzansi and Nigeria reacted on social media to share their views on Moeko’s first experience of tasting the spicy rice dish.

OnyekaKennedy1 said Moeko made the right choice:

“If you want to eat good Nigeria jollof rice visit Enugu or any eastern region states, it’s simple. If you want to have stomach problems taste Lagos jollof rice.”

SaveOurTrolls is not a fan:

“I'd rather die of hunger than eat anything Nigerian.”

OluwaJud3 was grateful:

“Thank God he tasted the one from Enugu and not Lagos.”

Blade046 loves Nigerian jollof:

“Some days I crave for Ghana jollof, but every day I crave for Nigerian jollof.”

IamEriOluwa admires Moeko:

“Bohang Moeko, one of my favourite South African actors, is such a cool dude. From his early role in Zabalaza to his captivating performances in Ring of Lies and beyond, he’s always been a standout - and let’s be real, you can’t be that good and not visit Nigeria, right? Haha!”

Ofs5B says joloff is overrated:

“Guys, kana jollof rice is just rice mixed with ‘gravy’ ele ya ko kasi - tomatoes, onions, pepper and chilli.”

Zilo_motso said Moeko did not like the food:

“You can see it, he wanted it to say it tasted bad. No DNA required, just South African.”

Lorrenzom rates another version of the dish:

“Ghanaian jollof is the best. Go fight with your ancestors.”

Omorogiec loves the dish:

“Once you taste this Nigerian jollof, there's no going back for you. You always want more.”

Agostinhozinga took note:

“It doesn’t matter where they are in the world, all black men sit the same way when they munch innit? Lol!”

Bohang Moeko celebrates his fourth wedding anniversary

As reported by Briefly News, South African actor Bohang Moeko celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary in March 2025.

Moeko married his wife Shantal in 2021, and local fans were impressed by the couple’s bond after he called her the best co-star he ever had.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News