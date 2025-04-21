Controversial rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were seen together amid rumours of their divorce

West and the Australian beauty have been married since 2022 after the American hip-hop artist’s high-profile and much-publicised divorce from Kim Kardashian

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to ask questions about their relationship with many questioning West who has made headlines with his eccentric behaviour

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were seen together weeks after reports emerged of a possible divorce.

The Australian beauty is West’s second wife after the pair married in 2022, the same year he got divorced from Kim Kardashian in 2022.

American rapper Kanye West and Australian architect Bianca Censori have been married since 2022. Image: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage.

Source: Getty Images

In the video, the couple are seen leaving a hotel room before entering a car and while they did not show any affection, fans still questioned if their relationship was still strong.

Have Kanye West and Bianca Censori resolved their issues

West and Censori were seen together in the video below:

At the start of April 2025, West said the couple was going through a divorce after his constant tweets caused her to have a panic attack.

West’s activity on X has caused controversies recently, even landing the rapper to be blocked after making remarks that some felt were anti-semantic.

In addition to posting controversial content, West has also received backlash from fans worldwide after his remarks about Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles.

Watch West and Censori make an appearance at the Grammy's in the video below:

West and Censori’s outfits caused a stir

While West has caused controversy via social media, the 47-year-old has caused a stir worldwide with his outrageous outfits.

West has been seen masks covering his face, including the one similar to fictional serial killer Jason Voorhees while Censori’s outfits have left little to the imagination.

Censori’s outfit at the Grammy’s sparked debate worldwide as it allowed fans to learn too much than they wanted to know about the Australian beauty.

Kanye West has raised eyebrows with his social media activity. Image: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin and Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

West and Censori reunion has fans asking questions

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to ask questions about West and Censori’s relationship with some suggesting that the rapper convinced her to come back.

MichelleHo92772 made a funny note:

“Ye & B look like they are in a sci-fi movie scene.”

Weloverw does not believe the story:

“There is no way Ye is going back with Bianca.”

Happielifee is happy:

“Bianca I’m so glad that you came backkkkk 😝🔥.”

Jone said Kanye convinced Bianca:

“I guess the song worked.”

Jordan_Pieter criticised West:

“He's honestly lost his mind 😳.”

Abby@🇿🇦❤ asked a question:

“Is Bianca still with him? I thought she filed for divorce.”

User9913242038293 is not fazed:

“Some people will go to any lengths for attention.”

Nondumisogracedub is concerned:

“Please pray for them.”

Lovey said West has an issue:

“What’s wrong with him? I don’t think he is ok upstairs.”

Dee feels for Censori:

“Kanye is a handful 😫😫.”

Fans react to Tyla’s backing of Kanye West

As reported by Briefly News, South African singer Tyla raised some eyebrows after she offered support to American rapper Kanye West.

Tyla has been making waves in America after her debut performance at Coachella but local fans had some questions after her public support for the controversial hip-hop artist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News