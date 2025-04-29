Veteran Mzansi gospel singer Dr Lusanda Mcinga’s management dismissed reports that she is bedridden but said the 61-year-old has issues standing

Mcinga is well-known among local fans, who are concerned about her health issues, while her management has confirmed that she is still performing.

Local netizens reacted on social media to wish the ‘Sobonana Emathuneni’ hitmaker a speedy recovery

Mzansi fans were relieved after news broke that veteran gospel star Dr Lusanda Mcinga is not bedridden yet she is struggling with back issues.

The 61-year-old gospel star's manager, Sinalo Mcinga, said that previous reports of her being bedridden were false and provided an update on the popular singer’s health.

Mzansi gospel star Lusanda Mcinga caused concern among fans after her health issues came to light. Image: Lusanda Spiritual Group.

Mzansi fans were concerned when news broke that her health issues had left her bedridden as she has played a massive role in their lives with songs such as Sobonana Emathuneni.

Dr Lusanda Mcinga is still performing

Mcinga's music is loved by fans according to the video below:

According to The Citizen, Mcingal provided an update and said Mcinga, who asked for donations in 2022, is still available for bookings.

McingaI said:

“It is not true that Dr Lusanda Mcinga is bedridden, but I can confirm that she is suffering from back and waist pain, and she can’t stand for long periods. She is still available and continues to take bookings. The only difference is that she now performs while seated.”

Fans love Mcinga, according to the tweet below:

Mcinga’s health issues concern Mzansi

After news broke of her health issues, fans across Mzansi showed concern, saying her music played a massive role in their upbringing and their spiritual journey.

The beloved gospel star is unfortunately not the only beloved Mzansi icon who is reportedly facing health issues after news broke of veteran actress Nandi Nyembe’s struggles.

Nyembe is well-known for her roles in shows such as Rhythm City and recently made headlines after appealing for donations from fans due to her health issues.

Lusanda Mcinga will perform seated as she deals with back issues. Image: Lusanda Spiritual Group.

Fans wish Mcinga a speedy recovery

Local netizens reacted on social media to wish Mcinga a speedy recovery and sent the 61-year-old all the best as she deals with the severe complications.

La'marck Bi'smarck hopes for the best:

“A speed recovery Mommy.”

Nicholas Sandile Sandile has respect for Mcinga:

“Get well soon mama.”

Lethukuthula Lindani Maphumulo is staying positive:

“She is strong, she will recover and she will overcome. She is powerful, she will not be at emathuneni sobonana; she will still be breathing. She will always be here; she will always be a prayerful mom to Bethusile.”

Thabo Vennenza sent their blessings:

“Speedy recovery to Dr Lusanda, in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen .”

Mav Gift made a suggestion:

“Public hospital is the last option.”

