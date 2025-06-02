Following Thulani 'Way' Maduse’s unexpected run-in with the law, DJ Maphorisa reportedly stepped in, living up to his title as the ‘Father of Amapiano’ to help resolve the issue

His gesture has since sparked a wave of reactions online, leaving netizens divided

The question remains: Will Mr JazziQ let his recent fallout with Thulani slide go without a public apology or any demands?

It never rains but pours for events organiser Thulani Way Maduse.

DJ Maphorisa stepped in to help Thulani 'Way' Maduse after his arrest. Images: djmaphorisa, thulani_way

Source: Instagram

The celebrated Amapiano events organiser who can’t escape trouble is making headlines after being arrested.

Thulani Way arrested for alleged assault, DJ Maphorisa steps in

Reports have it that Lesley, who also doubles as a road manager and promoter, dragged Maduse to the courts for alleged assault.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News has established that the alleged assault occurred as Lesley tried to recoup his R15 000 debt.

Lesley has it that Maduse’s bouncers allegedly attacked him after he asked for a payment he was owed for booking an artist.

Rumour mill has it that he was severely assaulted and now requires regular check-ups for his swollen foot.

However, despite the incident, it was reported that Lesley opened a case of assault, which saw Maduse being arrested.

A source speaking to the media on anonymity revealed that Maduse was not just taken but arrested.

After his arrest, he seemingly reached out to DJ Maphorisa for assistance.

DJ Maphorisa, often lauded as ‘the father of Amapiano,’ stepped up and allegedly bailed him out.

Little is known about the amount used to settle the bail. Against the news, the two are yet to address the news that flooded online.

Contacted for comment, Maduse claimed not to know Lesley, “Who is that?”.

Despite Maduse downplaying the reports, an insider revealed that he has a pending case after he was involved in a club altercation. He said:

“He (Maduse) currently has a pending case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”

Thulani Way in an altercation with Mr JazziQ

A few days ago, Thulani Way Maduse was involved in an altercation with Mr JazziQ at his club, Vibes on Main.

The incident happened when Thulani Way Maduse confronted celebrated producer and singer Mr JazziQ, while performing during his set.

Thulani 'Way' Maduse spotted on set. Image: thulani_way

Source: Instagram

Rumour mill has it that it started as a confrontation before things turned ugly.

Scotts Maphuma, with the aid of bouncers from the establishment, had to disperse the two as the chaos unfolded on the stage.

Reasons behind fallout yet to be established

Little is known about the reasons behind the alteration, but many believe it to be business-related, while others claim it could be ‘personal issues’.

Several clips of the incident have been making the rounds online, but the two have yet to address the incident.

No police reports have yet surfaced online, leaving many trying to connect the dots about the incident that puzzled fans.

DJ Maphorisa arrested for assault

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa was arrested for alleged assault.

The news came to light after his then-girlfriend, who is also a big name in the industry, dragged him to the courts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News