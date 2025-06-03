South African social media star Monde Shange has decided to ride the podcast wave and start his own called Ring Us

The former husband of Gogo Skhotheni spoke to Thakgi and explained what made him start the podcast

Shange told an eye-opening story about seeing a man cry in public, and that gave him an idea to give other men like him a platform to vent

Gogo Skhotheni's ex-husband, Monde Shange, has started the 'Ring Us' podcast. Image: Gogo_skhotheni

Monde Shange, the ex-husband of Gogo Skhotheni, will be creating a safe space for men to be vulnerable. He has decided to create his podcast called Ring Us, and he told Piano Pulse presenter Thakgi where the idea came from.

Why Monde Shange is starting a podcast

"I was at the restaurant and I saw this guy who was crying, while having a deep conversation with his wife. I could tell that it was intense. I said, 'Let me go and hug him.' It was a man with muscles," he said.

He said that he made his way to the restroom, and the thought of a podcast came to him. Shange said that he was meeting with a lady, whom he told to rescue him should things go south.

"I went to the table and I greeted them. I told them, 'I don't know what's happening, but can I give you a hug?' He gave me the [biggest hug] you could tell that this man was going through a lot," he continued.

Shange on why men should no longer be shy to cry

The soon-to-be podcaster then questioned why it was awkward for him to see a man crying in full view of other people and in front of his wife.

"When it is a lady, you understand. But it was awkward to see a man crying in public. Why should we as men cry in hiding?" he asked. 'We have made it normal to say men should not cry or you cannot have certain conversations in public.'

Although the conversations will be heavy, Shange said he will talk about other aspects of men's lives including business and so forth.

"So I decided to start a safe space for me. They can come and give them a voice, which is the slogan of my podcast: Give silence a voice. It is not only about tough conversations, we can also talk about business and other things. But I just want to focus on men."

