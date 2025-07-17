South African media darling Bonang Matheba once again managed to shoot up the trends list

Attending the Patek Philippe Cubitus Celebration event in Johannesburg, Sandton this week, Bonang wore a suit which stole the show

Social media users hailed Bonang as the most stylish SA celebrity, who always pulls off any look

Bonang switched things up at the Patek Philippe Cubitus Celebration Event. Image: Oupa Bopape

Trust Bonang Matheba to steal the show at the most prestigious events. This week, Patek Phillipe South Africa hosted the Cubitus Celebration, and Bonang stood out, as always.

The media personality and radio presenter topped the trends list on social media, with people expressing their awe over her beauty and elegance.

Bonang Matheba's stylish suit is from Helsa Studios, and she completed the look with a pair of stunning white stiletto heels from Amina Muaddi, a miniature silver handbag from Gucci, and Tom Ford shades. She did a sleek ponytail but fixed it into a bun, making the look elegant yet sophisticated.

Bonang has cemented her name as one of the most fashion-forward celebrities in Mzansi, and she is living up to that title.

Patek Phillip launched their latest watches in the Cubitus Range, and at the event, they showcased the latest trend.

Other SA stars in attendance at the Sandton City Mall include Kefilwe Mabote, Boity Thulo, Siya Bunny and more.

Bonang attended the Patek Philippe Cubitus Celebration event and turned heads in a fashion-forward outfit. Image: Bonang_m

Fans gush over Bonang's look

Netizens appreciated Bonang for always setting the bar very high with her trends.

I am Dimitri Noble said:

"That hairstyle was perfection, complemented your face so well."

Stacy Bubble gushed:

"No matter the garment! You are the subject!! Sheesh! Happy birthday season, sis!"

Tumi Rabanye said:

"'You never really own a Patek Philippe; you merely keep it for the next generation, Love to see you in company anchored in timelessness, darling @bonang_m le a tshwanelana."

Lese Dikeleti exclaimed:

"Oohhh, you look absolutely ravishing!"

LaConco gushed:

"Ayi uyawudla ucottin Bonang fuseg. This suit is oversized, but it sits perfectly."

@mikezondile said:

"Agreed, Bonang is so fashion forward and always in the know when it comes to current fashion trends, she looked so hot & gorgeous in that oversized suit and tie."

@mikezondile stated:

"I really like how she always knows to match the hairstyle with the outfit."

@mixedracedUncle stated:

"Nobody in South Africa will sell u glam and elegance like Bonang Matheba. No one!!"

Watch the video below:

Bonang visits Japan on birthday

On her 38th birthday this year, Bonang celebrated by treating herself with a birthday trip to Tokyo, Japan. She announced her trip on Sunday, 29 June 2025, taking to X to share that she has ticked it off her bucket list:

"I FINALLY get to visit Tokyo, Japan. Happy birthday TO ME!"

She also used this trip to debunk rumours that she and David Phume had broken up.

"…my man said, holidayyyyy!! ✈️ 🇯🇵"

Bonang shares advice to the ladies

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba shared empowering advice, urging women to work hard, make money, and travel the world

Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans praising her message while others expressed frustration about working hard yet still struggling financially

