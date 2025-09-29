South African social media sensation Alostro shared his thoughts on fellow musician Tebogo Mashego's predicament

In a video reshared on X, Alostro shed a tear as he reacted emotionally to Tebogo Mashego's situation, using harsh words against Nigerians and Nigeria

Social media users applauded Alostro for his reaction, while one fan suggested that a rapper should use the video in their next musical release

Alostro weighed in on ‘Biri Marung’ hitmaker Tebogo Mashego’s predicament. Image: DailysunCelebs/X, tebogogmashego/Instagram

Source: UGC

Social media sensation Alostro, born Mohau Louis, has weighed in on Tebogo G Mashego’s situation.

Talented musician Tebogo Mashego, famously known for his hit track Biri Marung, has dominated headlines since he took to social media and asked for donations after getting stranded in Nigeria. After Tebogo Mashego had a meltdown on social media and levelled damning accusations against DJ Maphorisa, several musicians broke their silence.

Instead of criticising Tebogo Mashego like Young Stunna or Tyler ICU, Alostro stood by the embattled musician, offering harsh words for Nigeria.

Alostro reacts to Tebogo Mashego's situation

On Sunday, 28 September 2025, music and entertainment news blog @TheAudioLabSA shared a clip of Alostro being interviewed about Tebogo G Mashego’s situation. In the short video, the social media sensation, who previously worked with producer DJ Karri, slammed Nigeria and Nigerians. An emotional Alostro used strong language. You can watch the video of Alostro reacting to Tebogo Mashego’s situation by clicking here.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react after Alostro weighs in on Tebogo Mashego

In the comments, social media users applauded Alostro for standing by Tebogo Mashego. While some noted that Alostro’s reaction was evidence that he genuinely cared about the Biri Marung hitmaker, others agreed with his sentiments about Nigeria. A fan of rapper Thato Saul suggested that he should use Alostro's video as an interlude on his next project.

Here are some of the comments:

@BETTERSA_ said:

“Alostro is a real one, he is even crying 😭😭😭”

@DonaldMakhasane claimed:

“They smoked really well together.”

@ka_madesi gushed:

“Genuine love ❤️”

@Vhonan1M said:

“A loyal dude.”

@vadim_put shared:

“He loved that boy.”

@MarumoMashigo laughed:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 Hebanna Alostro is angry.”

@publicfigu said:

“012 we side with you.”

@eksejoey remarked:

“Amidst all the chaos, I never thought someone would try to find Alostro and get his view on things😭”

@mnm_meya suggested:

“He can't disrespect his suppliers like that.”

@SirDavid_Dashe asked:

“😂😂😂Why do you guys give so much time to amaphara?”

@FknNegus declared:

“The last words will feed the streets for decades.”

@OreeditseMawela suggested:

“@ThatoSaul, here is an interlude boss waka. A little Pheli Politics and Passion 3 nyana just to feed the streets. It's been a while since o droppa jhoo, since ‘All Doggs Go To Heaven’.”

Sol Phenduka praised Tebogo G Mashego. Image: tebogogmashego

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka gives Tebogo Mashego his flowers

Meanwhile, Alostro isn't the only famous South African who has said positive things about Tebogo G Mashego.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka gave Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo Mashego his flowers on X (Twitter).

On 22 September, former Kaya 959 radio presenter Sol Phenduka reacted to Mashego's teaser, and several South Africans seemed to agree with the Podcast and Chill co-host's sentiments.

Source: Briefly News