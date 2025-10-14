DJ Sumbody's younger sibling, Koketso Sefoka, reacted to the High Court granting Katiso 'KT' Molefe bail

Koketso Sefoka also weighed in on Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive testimony before Parliament

DJ Sumbody's sibling also clarified details about the two men who were shot and killed alongside the late producer in November 2022

The family of the late producer and entrepreneur DJ Sumbody has broken its silence after his alleged killer was released on bail. DJ Sumbody’s brother, Koketso Sefoka, also responded to KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive testimony.

During his second appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, Mkhwanazi doubled down on the police’s stance on the case. Days after Mkhawanazi’s testimony, the High Court granted Katiso 'KT' Molefe, the man accused of orchestrating the hit on DJ Sumbody, bail with stringent conditions.

DJ Sumbody's family reacts to alleged killer's bail

DJ Sumbody’s brother, Koketso Sefoka, told eNCA journalist Silindelo Masikane that the family is battling to come to terms with the bail ruling. He said they have chosen to respect the justice system and hope the legal process will run its full course.

“Look, that's very difficult as a family for us to obviously come to the fact that you know, he's been granted bail, but as a justice system allows for perpetrators to get bail, we respect that. We respect the law, and we fully hope that those processes will follow through with him being brought to bail, but it's difficult to accept, you know, unfortunately,” he said.

DJ Sumbody's brother responds to Mkhwanazi

Koketso also pushed back at Mkhwanazi’s suggestion that DJ Sumbody’s death was linked to drug dealing. He claimed that DJ Sumbody was being used as a scapegoat because he is dead and can’t defend himself against the allegations.

“We don't understand where these allegations are coming from, and which we all review as just media houses or individuals peddling lies to remove focus from what is currently happening with the case and to put some form of responsibility on my brother. You know, because he's no longer here, it seems as if he's a scapegoat and an individual easy to go to because he will not respond,” Koketso added.

DJ Sumbody’s brother dismissed General Mkhwanazi's allegation that his death was linked to drugs. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images,Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

DJ Sumbody's brother disputes death details

Koketso disputed a detail about DJ Sumbody’s death. He denied that the two people who died alongside DJ Sumbody in November 2022 were his bodyguards. Koketso Sefoka said his brother didn’t have bodyguards as he felt he didn’t need them.

“They state that Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Muyeza were his guards. Sibusiso was not his bodyguard. He was a DJ. He went to different venues, there’s his fans. It can be overwhelming. So, he needed someone to help him drive and ensure that when he gets into a space he is protected and he can move around. So this narrative that Sbu and Sandile were bodyguards does not sit well with me, and I don't think it will sit well with the family as well, because it also portrays some narrative that my brother was driving around with bodyguards because of threats,” Keketso Sefoka said.

Alostro's video resurfaces amid Mkhwanazi's testimony

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that an old video of Alostro discussing why he believed DJ Sumbody was killed resurfaced after Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi's revelations.

In the video, Alostro made gestures after being asked why he believed DJ Sumbody was shot. Social media users expressed admiration for Alostro, while others humorously suggested that Parliament should summon him.

