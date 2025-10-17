On Friday, 17 October 2025, Mzansi Magic announced the launch of two new reality TV series

One of the new series, titled Being a Xaba, will focus on a Durban cleric and his 22 children

Social media users criticised Mzansi Magic for favouritism, while some weighed in on the cleric's large family

SA weighed in on Mzansi Magic’s new reality show ‘Being a Xaba’. Image: mzansimagic

Source: Original

South Africans weighed in on a new Mzansi Magic reality TV show that focuses on a Durban bishop and his 22 children.

Mzansi Magic is known for serving reality TV drama with shows such as Uthando Nes’thembu and its spin-off series Izingane Zes’thembu. The DStv channel has announced two new additions to its roster: Nami Ngikhona and Being a Xaba. One of the shows has set tongues wagging after revelations that it focuses on a Durban bishop and his 22 kids.

Mzansi Magic announces new show Being a Xaba

On Friday, 17 October 2025, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that Mzansi Magic will premiere a new reality show titled Being A Xaba on 23 November 2025 at 7 PM. Macdonald said the show will follow Bishop Vusi Jabulani “VJ” Xaba, a 61-year-old Durban cleric and entrepreneur, and his 22 children, as they navigate love, family, and forgiveness. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“New reality show titled ‘Being A Xaba’ is a 13-part series that follows 61-year-old entrepreneur and Bishop Vusi Jabulani “VJ” Xaba and his 22 children as they navigate love, family, and forgiveness. Set in Durban, Being A Xaba explores their emotional journey to heal past wounds, rebuild relationships, and find unity despite their complicated history. Premieres on 23 November 2025 at 7 PM on Mzansi Magic.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Mzansi Magic's new reality show

In the comments section, several social media users focused on Bishop Vusi Xaba’s large family. Others criticised Mzansi Magic for seemingly focusing on one province at the expense of others. Some asked Jabu Macdonald for updates on whether their favourite reality TV series had been renewed for a new season.

Here are some of the comments:

@MrsMoyo10 said:

“KZN is milking this not-so-real 'reality TV' thing.”

@michellemodika replied:

“Durban people and reality shows.😭😭”

@Gobakwangg asked:

“Any greenlight on Season 9 of ‘Uthando Nes' Thembu’? 😔”

@MatshidisoAnnen critiqued:

“22 kids is just being selfish, I’m sorry.”

@Joe_Man_Joe questioned:

“So, Mzansi Magic can't create reality shows involving people from other South African cultural groups (tribes)?”

@BlazingLEGOs queried:

“’The Balas’ and ‘The Ranakas’ could we expect them to return?”

@KaeTeeSA1 said:

“Pastors are really coining on these reality shows, hey! 😭😭”

@hlebhebhe remarked:

“Let’s hope they have some positive moments. We can be watching sadness all day, every day; there must be an upside.”

SA reacted to as a Durban bishop, and his 22 children got a reality TV show. Image: Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

Musa Mseleku nominated for NFTA 2025

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku was nominated for the upcoming National Film and TV Awards 2025.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, Jabu Macdonald announced that Musa Mseleku's National Film and TV Award nomination on X (Twitter). Netizens filled the comments section with opinions about the National Film and TV Awards 2025 nominations.

Source: Briefly News