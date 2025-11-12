Tebogo Thobejane went makeup-free on Instagram Live, where she was discussing gender based violence (GBV)

While on there, she was getting her makeup done, but she had just started applying moisturiser

A video of the former Muvhango actress has gone viral, and people are asking questions

Tebogo Thobejane has gone makeup-free in her latest Instagram live. Image: Tebogocthobejane

No make-up, no filters, no enhancers, just Tebogo Thobejane and her natural face. A video clip of the star has gained traction online, prompting people to question the star's natural beauty.

On her recent Instagram live, Thobejane was discussing gender based violence and a weird question she received from a user. Thobejane slammed people who question survivors.

Her important question failed to gain traction online, with people being more focused on her face.

How SA feels about Tebogo's makeup-free face

This would not be the first time Tebogo Thobejane ditched the makeup and false lashes, as she had done previously in September 2025. On IG live, she also did not wear a wig to further enhance her look.

User @realnorma_kay posted a screenshot of Thobejane with the caption:

“Tebogo Thobejane without makeup. Yerrrrr, she must stick to makeup and stop scaring us.”

Below are some of the reactions to the latest post by @HermainM, who asked, "Is this Tebogo Thobejane?" with a flushed face.

@ZizinjaAbelungu said:

"Meanwhile onn Instagram. Women are real scammers."

@NcebaNceba56495 asked:

"What's wrong with her lips, actually, the whole face madoda zikhiphani?"

@LolzPat asked:

"Kwenzekani apha? (What's happening?) I get the message, I hear it. Sharp, but what I'm seeing is just."

@Nkocetw0 said:

"Do not underestimate these make-up, they transform a person like a stone of gold to finally produce a cat just like any other brother saw face and fall only deal with this at night and transform in the morning back to fake. Watch out for glitters, not always the gold rest cat broe."

Tebogo Thobejane ditched the makeup on her IG live. Image: Tebogocthobejane

@theblacktweet99 claimed:

"The hands show a different story. Nothing is natural about this woman."

@ZandileClock questioned:

"Is she doing her own makeup, or is that someone else’s hand? Genuinely asking."

@ThabiMkize1 replied:

"I think men are always highly aware of things, they can see through the makeup up and we cry ukuthi awasifuni. Behind the paint, we don't even want ourselves."

@kamogeloapplic1 responded:

"If she is serious about her life, she can qualify for the Tavern Premium leagues. Where you find those taaima's who drink Hansa out of a glass and are enjoying their pension one beer a day."

Tebogo on why ex-boyfriend wanted her dead

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane revealed why Vusi Matlala allegedly wanted her dead.

Thobejane was in a relationship with Matlala, and she opened up about the businessman and his wife, Tsakani Matlala. South Africans took to social media to comment on her allegations.

A publication reported that Thobejane gave a detailed witness statement, which implicated Matlala in the killing of Babita Deokaran and his lawyer friend, who reported him to the South African Revenue Services (SARS) for tax woes.

