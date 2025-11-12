Singer Donald has been fighting with his haters on social media, graciously putting them in their place

He noted the nasty comments from peeps, and he addressed them, but he was also met with kind words from fans

One of the things which were said to him was that he needs to venture into Amapiano, which he refused

Donald is not interested in making Amapiano music. Image: DonaldInDenial

Source: Instagram

A bunch of naysayers were out in their place recently, as Donald Moatshe savagely clapped back at them.

On social media, the star took his time to address the haters one by one, and he told them that he will not venture into Amapiano music, despite the hate. This commotion was ignited by a tweet posted on Tuesday, where he responded to the questions from fans who questioned his whereabouts.

He said that just because the industry has changed and the algorithm is no longer focused on him, it does not mean that he is not working or has taken a step back. He advised people who wish to see him in action or support his business to follow his social media pages

"I have never taken a break. I’m a working artist and continue to do that every day of my life," he said.

Read the rest of his post below:

Some people pestered him into shifting into Amapiano since it is the hottest genre right now. However, he said that the music is not in par with what he wants to do.

"I appreciate the advice, brother, but I will continue doing what I do; I have no desire to be an Amapiano artist. Sorry if that doesn’t coincide with your hopes for me."

Donald addresses the hate

Not to say the singer only received hate, he did get a fair share of love from his supporters. Responding to a fan who advised him not to entertain the haters, Donald said he signed up for it when he entered he industry.

"I chose this career knowing very well what it comes with, I try by all means to understand people and their train of thought so that I can comprehend better why they say the things they do. People are going through a lot, man, and I try to at least understand that."

Another fan touched his soft spot, and he replied by assuring them that he will continue making the music he loves and sift out the hate.

"Ah, D, thank you. I really, really appreciate people like you who continue to genuinely support me even when others find it easy to try to belittle my efforts, mock me and outright hate me for no apparent reason. I’m grateful. Thank you."

Donald clapsback at Musa Khawula

In a previous report from Briefly News, Donald Moatshe was trolled by blogger Musa Khawula after he attended the Miss South Africa 2025 beauty pageant

Instead of clapping back at the blogger, he graciously hit back at the negative comments by addressing his supporters. Peeps reacted to Donald's post with some laughing at his response, while others gave him props.

Source: Briefly News