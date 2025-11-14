Anele Mdoda did not let it slide when a man made fun of the purple profile picture movement

Even though the man never said anything untoward about the entire anti-GBVF movement, he made a joke about it

South Africans defended the man, with some people adding their opinion about Anele's post

Anele Mdoda slammed a man who mocked the GBVF movement. Image: Anele

Source: Instagram

The country has gone purple in solidarity with gender based violence and femicide (GBVF) victims. While some people switched to turning their profile photos purple on various social media platforms, one user made light of the situation, and this set Anele Mdoda off.

Women For Change SA has sounded the call for the South African government to take immediate action regarding the rising incidence of GBVF. Several local celebrities have pledged their support.

However, one man joked and said some men might find themselves in a tight spot when texting the wrong girlfriend, because all of them had switched to purple.

Anele slams GBVF joker

The Anele and the Club on 947 host posted a screenshot of the X post, which read, "Responding to the wrong girlfriend because they all have the same purple profile picture."

The broadcaster did not find this amusing. She aimed at the women who saw the post hilarious and said:

"And to all the women who are laughing at this degenerate of an a-hole, I’m glad you are still alive to laugh. Let’s hope it stays that way since the very men you Ka Ka with are the ones who are killing us. Rubbish and dust."

Check out Anele's post here.

Anele Mdoda slammed a man who made fun of the GBVF initiative. Image: Zintathu

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi had this to say:

@Leephonuquex28 joked:

"He must add the 3rd girlfriend."

@Mr_ManCityAgent asked:

"Even your man Anele is included in “very men that are killing us.""

@TshePuna_ZA questioned:

"Is having multiple girlfriends equivalent to being a murderer?"

@GodPenuel said:

"Responding to the wrong family member because they all have the same purple profile picture. (There's honestly nothing about that tweet that hints at the person mocking the march and the action of solidarity. If anything, his partners are part of the cause.)"

@Ihearyou_26 asked:

"One thing about this app, niyazana shame and niyalandana - Who the hell is Alice? Bamenzeni?"

@by_greatest defended him:

"It took me time to understand this. I don’t think any harm was meant here. The only sin here is that he has more than one girlfriend. And he is getting busted. He is not really mocking the movement. Sensitive joke though."

@ivar_no23 said:

"Bathong, it's not that deep. Are you guys the only people who are supposed to make jokes on this app?"

Unathi Nkayi on why she has no purple profile

In a previous report from Briefly News, Unathi Nkayi responded to the burning questions about why she has seemingly not taken part in the anti-gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) campaign.

While some of her peers openly joined the movement ahead of the planned national shutdown, Unathi revealed why her profile picture remained unchanged.

Source: Briefly News