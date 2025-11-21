Kanya Mtsaka previously alleged that Springboks player Makazole Mapimpi had an adulterous affair with her

New allegations have emerged tha t Kanya Mtsaka is now dating a Nigerian fugitive, who is wanted for fraud in his home country

Social media users highlighted Kanya Mtsaka's boldness for dating an alleged criminal

Bathong! The reality TV star, who accused Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi of cheating with her, has allegedly moved on and is believed to be dating a Nigerian man on his country’s wanted list of criminals.

Makazole Mapimpi dominated headlines when Born Into Fame star Kanya Mtsaka allegedly accused him of cheating on his wife, Sasha de Souza, with her. Now, reports are emerging that Kanya Mtsaka has moved on from Mapimpi with a Nigerian man who is allegedly on the wanted list of criminals in his home country.

Kanya Mtsaka allegedly dating wanted Nigerian man

On Monday, 17 November 2025, an X (Twitter) user @sanelenkosiii shared a post alleging that Kanya Mtsaka had moved on with a Nigerian man popularly known as Opa6ix, born Opaogun Oluwasegun Akinola. The post was captioned:

“Oh, and my girl Khanya Mtsaka has already moved on to her next victim, Opa6ix, who’s wanted by the Nigerian government 🤭”

The social media user shared videos and photos proving that the Born Into Fame star had spent time in the Nigerian man’s house. According to a photo shared by the social media user, Opa6ix is wanted by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with a case involving conspiracy, computer-related fraud and obtaining money under false pretences.

Mtsaka, also known as Khanya Mtsaka, was reported to the police by Robbie Malinga's son after allegedly threatening him.

See the post below:

SA reacts to allegations reality TV star is dating alleged Nigerian criminal

Reacting to the allegations, several social media users tagged Nigeria’s EFCC and alerted them that Opa6ix was in South Africa. Others criticised law enforcement authorities for not apprehending the alleged criminal.

Here are some of the comments:

@sanele_lz joked:

“SAPS is really sleeping on a Crime Prevention: Baddie Division - they would EAT.”

@alu_raz remarked:

“So, the SAPS know exactly where to find the guy, they have a witness, yet the blue Lambo guy is roaming the streets freely😏”

@Ves699493594388 said:

“These girls are strong.”

@DaddyRual shared:

“She has joined the Jollofina gang; she won’t be going back to PSL anytime soon.”

@ApindaX highlighted:

“Very interesting that a wanted fugitive is living a very free life in South Africa. He’s not even hiding. Where’s Interpol? SAPS? Broer is not even sweating lol.”

@Linekela_Simon remarked:

“This girl doesn’t waste time.”

@KaBediHaiOne argued:

“These guys are really not wanted in their country. If they were, they would issue a Red Notice to Interpol, and thereafter they can be pursued and extradited.”

@PetiteEbonyGirl said:

“The girls fear nothing.”

Reality TV star who accused Makazole Mapimpi of infidelity is allegedly in a relationship with a Nigerian criminal.

Makazole Mapimpi’s wife stylishly reacts

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sasha de Sousa posted a cryptic response amid viral, unverified claims about Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi.

The rugby star was alleged to be having an affair with a South African reality star, with reports about the issue yet to be clarified. The Boks winger's wife's post on her Instagram account sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

