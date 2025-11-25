Generations: The Legacy star Rapulana Seiphemo announced a new cultural initiative in his home province

The programme targets young people in Rustenburg's mining areas with specialised skills training

Local sponsors backed the project to ensure ongoing access for participants

Rapulana Seiphemo launched a youth-focused academy for arts in his home province.

Veteran actor, best known as Tau Mogale on Generations: The Legacy, Rapulana Seiphemo has announce a cultural initiative in his home province of North West, particularly in Rustenburg where the main economic activity has historically been mining.

Seiphemo, who recently married in a traditional ceremony, attributes his global experiences to the arts, which opened doors to international stages and diverse connections. He views creative pursuits as essential for personal growth, particularly for the youth facing limited opportunities.

The actor sat down with Daily Sun for an interview and revealed that he is giving back to the community through the initiative.

Seiphemo counters perceptions that the arts sector lacks vitality, pointing to the active productions at venues like Mmabana. According to Daily Sun, he emphasises that societal focus often shifts to unrelated issues, sidelining tools for young people's development. This belief fuels his commitment to bridging gaps in underserved areas.

Unveiling Serakatuma house of arts and culture

The Serakatuma House of Arts and Culture is Seiphemo's flagship project, located in Rustenburg to serve the mining community directly. This North West town houses offices for the academy, allowing local youth immediate access to resources. The initiative addresses a noted shortfall in creative training amid the area's economic reliance on mining.

Seiphemo, who dated actress Zoe Mthiyane before things allegedly ended badly, selected Rustenburg for its societal significance yet overlooked creative infrastructure. Serakatuma fills this void by embedding arts education within the community fabric, fostering skills that extend beyond traditional employment.

Comprehensive training programmes

Participants will engage in an all-round curriculum covering film and television production stages. Training includes pre-production, where ideas take shape through script development, to production roles like directing, acting, and camera operation. Post-production wraps with editing and line producing, equipping learners to complete projects independently.

According to Daily Sun, Seiphemo describes the offerings as encompassing "everything you need to know about film and television," perfect for beginners in the field.

The sessions will take place in accessible Rustenburg facilities to ensure regular attendance and immersion. This structure supports diverse entrants, regardless of prior experience, and aligns with Seiphemo's vision of sustainable skill-building.

Who is Rapulana Seiphemo?

Seiphemo is one of Mzansi’s most recognisable actors, known for his smooth delivery and effortless presence on screen. He has become a household name through standout roles in iconic productions including The Queen and several local films that cemented his status as one of Mzansi’s acting heavyweights.

Beyond his acting credentials, Seiphemo is also respected as a producer and mentor in the industry. He has poured years into developing talent and shaping stories that resonate with South Africans.

Rapulana Seiphemo has become a household name through standout roles in iconic productions.

Mzansi debates Rapulana Seiphemo's acting skills

