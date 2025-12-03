On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, Victoria Gonzalez gave fans a peek into her life with Black Coffee by posting photos of their weekend

She shared the events they attended together from Friday, 28 November, to Sunday, 30 November, 2025

Fans flooded the comments praising the couple, especially their body language and Black Coffee's appearance in the photos

Victoria Gonzalez posted photos from her busy weekend with Black Coffee. Image: victoriagonzalezzg

Source: Instagram

Victoria Gonzalez, the girlfriend of South African producer and DJ Black Coffee, has shared photos showing a glimpse of what a typical weekend with the Grammy Award-winner looks like.

Black Coffee is notorious for keeping his life private, but often lets his fans and followers in through his social media posts. His relationship with his Venezuelan model girlfriend keeps growing from strength to strength, and Victoria Gonzalez shared what the two of them were up to during a busy weekend from Friday, 28 November to Sunday, 30 November 2025.

Victoria Gonzalez gives fans a peek into her weekend with Black Coffee

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, Victoria Gonzalez shared snaps from her time out with Black Coffee. The post was captioned:

“Still on a high from the weekend! House full, heart fuller. This weekend was everything 🧚🏽🫶🏽”

The photos featured Victoria Gonzalez and Black Coffee at the Black Coffee Foundation charity dinner on Friday, 28 November, in Daytona, Melrose, where almost a million Rand was raised. On Saturday, 29 November, the couple graced another Black Coffee Foundation event, the Africa Is Not A Jungle Benefit Concert.

Before their set at the Africa Is Not A Jungle concert, Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez had attended the launch of the We Dance Again producer’s joint business venture with Euphonik, the AMIRI Flagship Diamond Walk, Sandton City, Johannesburg.

In one of the photos, the couple were seen in their sleek Porsche, which had previously been the subject of social media discussion. Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez also hang out with his family, including Black Coffee’s mother, at the Lion & Safari Park.

In all the photos, the body language between Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez was clear that the two are in love.

See the photos below:

SA reacts to Victoria Gonzalez and Black Coffee's weekend

Social media users flooded the comments with compliments for Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez.

Here are some of the comments:

mngoma19 shared:

“The man looks happy 🙌”

ruthyrod gushed:

“You guys are so HOT together! God bless you.”

cathyguetta complimented:

“My Victoria ❤️ you know how much I love you and Nathi, your soulmate 🙏🏽”

carol_mhlauli said:

“You are super gorgeous, sis🔥🔥Black Coffee is glowing. Love looks good on him. We are here for it 😍”

roo_moyo_ shared:

“It seems you’ve brought such lightness into his life 😍”

avorish0606 highlighted:

“His style has elevated since you became part of his life. Love this combo, you give me the same vibes as Oscar Mbo and his girl.”

Victoria Gonzalez gave fans a peek into her life with Black Coffee. Image: victoriagonzalezzg

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez venture into business together

Meanwhile, DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, aren't just hanging out together and having fun.

Briefly News reported that the couple took their relationship to the next level by starting a business together.

Victoria Gonzalez shared Instagram stories showing her and another woman working on interior design plans, which were reshared by Black Coffee, who confirmed the venture's name and purpose.

Source: Briefly News