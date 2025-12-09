Talented Lekompo musician Kaycherlow made headlines over the weekend when he was involved in a car accident

The family of the artist has opened up about the accident that occurred in Zebediela, Limpopo province

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to wish Kaycherlow a speedy recovery

Kaycherlow's family breaks their silence after the car accident. Images: InsideOutNews and LimpChronicle

Source: Twitter

The family of Limpopo star KayCherlow, real name Morwakhalo Lehlogonolo Khwinana, has broken their silence regarding the artist's car accident on Sunday morning, 7 December 2025, at Ga-Stan in Zebediela.

Khwinana had social media talking this week when Kharishma reacted to his car crash over the weekend.

The Khwinanas confirmed their son's car crash on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, and released a statement to give an update on his recovery.

The statement reads: "In the early hours of Sunday, around 3 am, 7 December 2025, our beloved Kaycherlow and the team were involved in a motor vehicle accident on their way to their last gig at Ga-Stan."

The family confirms that all the 3 people who were involved in the car accident sustained minor injuries and are being kept in the hospital for observation.

"We kindly request that the public and the media respect Kaycherlow's privacy and give him time and space to fully recover," adds the family.

Social media user Osials shared Kaycherkouw's family' statement on X account on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.

"The family has issued a statement on the accident involving KayCherlow (Lehlogonolo Khwinana) in Lebowakgomo. Wishing him a fast and full recovery. True supporters are standing with him," he wrote.

Social media wishes Kaycherlow a speedy recovery

@Davey_Jones012 reacted:

"As long as he is alive, that's all that matters. That means more hits coming up."

@FulufheloMani commented:

"December iyoka ifuna blood."

@SKmtshali said:

"Kwenzakalani lapho e Limpopo?"(What's going down in Limpopo).

@cyka_plata wrote:

"Chemical Engineering students are back at home. It's going down there by Limpopo."

@t_junction1 replied:

"Diya boya (it's going down) Limpopo."

@molypop112 said:

"That tree is far from right now."

@JohnDoe_int replied:

"What's going on with Lekompo artists? They've been dropping like flies."

@FhumulaniB71050 responded:

"It seems like Lekompo is full of satanism."

@Letsoaloalex1 reacted:

"Wishing him a speedy recovery."

@Rat00h wrote:

"What’s happening kanti eLimpopo?"

@TheBlackRock07 responded:

"That road from Lecow'za to Mathibela is very dangerous, and one always needs to be extra careful, especially when driving at night."

@MyAfricanRootz replied:

"What's going on with Limpopo artists, particularly Lekompo artists, with car accidents?"

Kaycherlow's family breaks their silence after car crash. Image: LimpChronicle

Source: Twitter

