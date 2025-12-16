South African reality TV star Vuyokazi Nguqu has come out guns blazing demanding that South Africans respect her

The star said that she was tired of being mocked, bullied and treated like she were a kid

She took to TikTok to lash out at naysayers and people who think less of her

Reality TV star Vuyokazi Nguqu addressed Mzansi saying that she should be respected. Image: Vuyokazi Nguqu

Reality TV Star Vuyokazi Nguqu addressed her thousands of fans and people who know her regarding how she wants them to treat her.

Nguqu made a TiKTok video in which she explains her frustrations of being treated like a kid, with fans seeming unable to separate her character on TV from her real persona.

In the trending video, speaking in Xhosa, she said: "First of all, I cannot change my voice. I was born like this."

She said the above words, listing them as the number one thing she wanted to address.

Continuing, Nguqu emphasised: "respect me, I will respect you." She talked about respect right before urging fans to stop asking her about yogurt when they meet her in public places such as malls.

She went on to ask viewers to do a reality check, telling them to ask, "If we had somebody like Vovo [herself] at home, would I treat her like this?"

Addressing those who have accused her of being rude, she said: "sit down with me. Leave behind the reality TV things and you will see that I'm not rude."

Nguqu lives with dwarfism. She and others living with the condition have embraced it and some say it has its advantages.

See the full video below:

Fans have their say

Different view flooded in. @SaintHunadi commented:

"The Earth Child outfit was funny🤣."

Another user, @Carolinesenzo showed sympathy, commenting:

"Indidike ngoku le voice yakho. Ndidikwa kwa yi situation le yakho. [The issue of your voice is exhausting. The whole situation about you is also tiring."

@sinegugu_dolo agreed with her, writing:

"She has a point, hey!"

@maposh addressed Nguqu's general attitude towards people, saying:

"Ingxaki usile qha [Your problem is that you are rude]."

Another user, @Thami, pointed out:

"Urude kwangoku [you're rude even now]".

@Zooom said:

"You are not going to gaslight and emotionally blackmail us. Usile wena and urwada unjalo [You are rude and violent]. You can't use your short stature as a weapon to claim that you are being abused and disrespected."

@Philani defended viewers of the show, stating:

"If you don't want us joking about what we see on TV, simply don't be on our screens. Anybody that plays on TV knows that viewers comment on and ask about what they watch on TV. These people actually enjoy that because it's shows that we follow and like them."

Who is Vuyokazi Nguqu?

Nguqu is a popular South African social media personality, entertainer, and actress known for embracing her petite stature (a form of dwarfism) to create humorous content.

She stars in Mzansi Magic's reality show Short n Sweet, and has become an inspiration against bullying.

She recently underwent a weight loss surgery and she runs businesses.

Vuyokazi Nguqu has embraced her short stature, turning it into content. Image: Vuyokazi Nguqu

