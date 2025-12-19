On Friday, 19 December 2025, SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola gave a specific timeline on when arrests would be made in DJ Warras' murder probe

Zola Hashatsi weighed in on a video of SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola's update

One social media user disagreed with Zola Hashatsi and alleged that Fannie Masemola had given conflicting updates regarding the arrest timeline

Zola Hashatsi weighed in on Fannie Masemola’s arrest timeline in DJ Warras murder probe. Image: PSALive/X zola_hashatsi/Instagram

Media personality Zola Hashatsi has reacted to the update by National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Fannie Masemola, on the investigations into the murder of DJ Warras.

Addressing journalists on Friday, 19 December 2025, on the sidelines of a Safer Festive Operation in Gauteng, Masemola expressed confidence that police were close to arresting a suspect for the murder of DJ Warras. Masemola even gave a definite date by which the public can expect an arrest.

Zola Hashatsi reacts to Fannie Masemola's update on DJ Warras murder case

Hours after Masemola gave the update on the investigations into the murder of DJ Warras, former Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi weighed in on Fannie Masemola’s update.

In a post on his official X account, Hashatsi expressed confidence in Masemola. He stated that had the promise to apprehend a suspect in DJ Warras’ killing been made by anyone other than the National Commissioner, he wouldn’t have believed it. Hashatsi said that he would be keeping an eye out for any new developments in the case.

Zola Hashatsi also said that he had attended DJ Warras’ memorial service, but ensured that he remained inconspicuous. The post was captioned:

“When @SAPoliceService National Commissioner Uncle Fannie Masemola says the suspects in @Shady_Lurker will be arrested by Monday, I believe him, and I will stay on the case. I just came back from his memorial, and I made sure I was invisible.”

See the post below:

Reacting to Zola Hashatsi's comment on Fannie Masemola's update on the DJ Warras murder investigations, social media user @ISephara was less confident. He alleged that Masemola had been inconsistent with his updates and had given several dates on when an arrest would be made. The post was captioned:

"Fannie Masemola is being ridiculous now. Two days ago, he said the arrest of the #DJWarras murder suspects is imminent. Yesterday, he said they'll be arrested on the weekend. Today, he says they'll be arrested on Monday. Tomorrow, he'll say they'll be arrested on Christmas Day. On Christmas Day, he will say they will be arrested when schools open."

Zola Hashatsi mourns DJ Warras

In a separate post, Zola Hashatsi expressed disbelief that DJ Warras was gone. He ended his post by expressing confidence that the late broadcaster’s killers would be arrested. The post was captioned:

“If someone had said to me that on the 19th of December 2025 we would be coming back from your memorial service @Shady_Lurker after celebrating your 40th a month ago I would have said, GTFOOHWTBS, but silapha ke ngoku (but here we are now), it's painful I won't. Lie. But I promise we will find them.”

See the post below:

Fannie Masemola said arrests in the DJ Warras murder case were imminent. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Galo Images via Getty, PhilMphela/X

DJ Warras reportedly had several protection orders before his murder

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that chilling new details emerged, suggesting that the late DJ Warras was living in constant fear for his safety in the weeks leading up to his violent death.

In an attempt to safeguard himself, the media personality had reportedly secured five protection orders against various individuals who had allegedly been threatening him.

