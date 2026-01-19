Former Skeem Saam actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela caused a buzz over the weekend when she launched her boyfriend on social media

The DJ and Qgom proudly shared a video of her new lover on her birthday to show him off

Fans of former Isiphetho actress commented on her latest relationship on social media

'The Wife' Actress Mbali Mavimbela Launches New Boyfriend, SA is disappointed

Actress and musician Mbalenhle "Mbali" Mavimbela confirmed her relationship on her social media account over the weekend.

Mavimbela previously caused a buzz on social media when she was spotted dancing with her alleged lover.

The Citizen reported on Monday, 19 January 2026, that Mavimbela launched her boyfriend, Bello B, on her Instagram account.

The publication adds that the Gqom musician Bello B declared his underlying love for the actress.

“Bafowethu, ngiyamthanda uMbali,” he said (Guys, I love Mbali.)

The actress also revealed that her boyfriend Bello B made her birthday special, and the the artist also wished her a happy birthday on his social media by sharing a photo of her.

“I’m happy your birthday celebration went well. May life bring you nothing but the best,” he said.

Social media users react to the actress's relationship

I love_sonia said:

"She has the most beautiful smile sana 😍."

Thamzaa responded:

"Waze wa catcher we Mbaaaali😂😂😂."

Cebih05 wrote:

"Mbali waze wagone😂❤️❤️."

Beryl_kasgananda commented:

"Umbali unjengam when I’m inlove ngiba nje nkos yam🥹ngiba ikati."

Mbalenhle__m said:

"😍😍😍yohhhh😍🔥🔥🔥."

Nkosik88 wrote:

"Happiness looks so good on Mbali🥰."

Lindani.manyoni commented:

"What a beautiful interview. 🔥🔥I love her personality."

jillianjili replied:

"I was smiling from start to finish 😍😍😍😍😍❤️."

Fezi_siwe reacted:

"Why am I smiling nonstop?" 🥹😍

issasethu responded:

"Waze wahappy umaHlomu"❤️😍

Snazz_matoni said:

"You such a vibe. 😍I love you tyatyambo ❤️."

Mrs_boo_thelezi wrote:

"Did I smile from the beginning to the end of this interview…YES ✅ ❤️😍."

Nomfundo_dd said:

"@mbalenhle__m awumuhle uyabukisa🥹🔥🔥and you look happy.🥰I love it for you."

Ndlunkulu_sa reacted:

"Awwww 😍❤️."

Sim_osakhe replied:

"@bello__b please call her KaMavimbela not Mavimbela as if she is a male but I'm not saying in a bad way a woman if her surname starts with MA if you respect her you start with KaMa."

Trendz_culture_department responded:

"Bello should hit his famous backflip." 😂😂😂

Slindilezama said:

"She’s so in love😍😍😍."

Natashasd628h replied:

"Like you are so inlove and happy, I love it for you 🔥❤️❤️."

Sne_hlong wrote:

"One thing about @mbalenhle__m, she's deeply in love! 😍😍😍 And if Usbali ever crosses her, we'll come for him with the full wrath of the nation, and he won't know what hit him! "😂😂😂

