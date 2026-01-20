Olympic champion Caster Semenya officially signed on as the brand ambassador for a new hybrid SUV recently launched in South Africa, marking her move into the motoring and lifestyle space

The athlete spoke openly about why the vehicle suited her life as a parent, highlighting its safety features, spacious interior and comfort for long-distance family trips

The partnership showcased a growing shift towards hybrid cars in Mzansi, combining performance and luxury in one package

Caster Semenya stepped into a new lane after being announced as the official brand ambassador for JAECOO South Africa’s latest hybrid SUV.

The Olympic gold medallist, who recently celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary, took on the role as the face of the J7 SHS, a plug-in hybrid vehicle that was introduced as the brand’s first electrified SUV in the local market.

The collaboration placed Semenya at the centre of JAECOO’s push to appeal to modern South African drivers who value power, comfort and environmental awareness.

A new role beyond the athletics track

JAECOO South Africa confirmed that Semenya officially joined the brand’s growing local family.

Known for her discipline and consistency, the athlete was described as a natural fit for a brand positioning itself around performance and innovation.

Semenya, who won her case at the human rights court, shared that what drew her to the J7 SHS was not just its appearance, but how well it fits into her everyday life.

As a parent, she emphasised the importance of safety, space and reliability, noting that the SUV was designed with families in mind.

She also pointed out that the vehicle’s sleek design and modern finish made it suitable for both work-related travel and personal use.

The hybrid SUV challenges old perceptions

The J7 SHS was introduced as JAECOO’s first plug-in hybrid SUV in South Africa and arrived with strong performance credentials.

Producing 255 kW of power and 525 N.m of torque, the vehicle balanced strength with efficiency.

Its battery delivered an all-electric driving range of up to 90 km, while the combined petrol and electric setup allowed for trips exceeding 1,200 km.

This flexibility made it appealing to drivers who wanted lower emissions without sacrificing convenience.

Semenya admitted that she previously held doubts about the quality of Chinese-manufactured vehicles.

After spending time behind the wheel, she said those assumptions were proven wrong, describing the drive as smooth, quiet and surprisingly refined.

Family comfort takes centre stage

Inside the vehicle, comfort and technology took priority.

The J7 SHS featured leather seats, a large 14.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and advanced driver-assistance technology aimed at improving safety on the road.

Semenya revealed that her wife was particularly impressed by the comfort and style of the SUV. and that long-distance trips with their children became easier and more enjoyable.

She also said that the infotainment system was one of the standout features, noting its responsiveness and sound quality, which added to the overall driving experience.

