Stogie T was left visibly embarrassed after his attempt to live-call A-Reece during an interview backfired, with the younger rapper completely snubbing the veteran's call

Known for his "mysterious" persona, A-Reece has previously joked about dodging phone calls, but his latest ghosting of an industry OG failed to sit well with the public

Stogie T’s attempts to play off the awkward silence did little to quiet the internet, as fans quickly flooded social media to call out A-Reece for what many viewed as a lack of respect

Stogie T was left humiliated after A-Reece ignored his phone call. Images: RealSihleIV

Source: Twitter

The South African hip hop scene was left buzzing following a cringeworthy moment involving lyricists Stogie T and A-Reece.

During an interview on the L-Tido Podcast on 21 January 2026, Stogie T, fresh off the success of the historic Four Horsemen collaboration, attempted to showcase the rapport between the Four Horsemen by calling A-Reece during the interview, only to be met with an unanswered call.

Nudged by podcast host L-Tido to make the call, Stogie had been speaking about his plans to shoot a music video for the song, which also features Nasty C and Maggz.

He explained the difficulties of getting hold of A-Reece to confirm his availability for the shoot, and L-Tido put him on the spot to call the rapper on speakerphone right there and then, only for them to be left disappointed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Stogie highlighted that this had "been my reality" for over a month, a statement that did not sit well with L-Tido.

"You guys are seeing it for yourselves. What is the problem, bro?"

In an attempt to diffuse the awkward moment, Stogie T maintained his composure and brushed the incident off. He explained that A-Reece was a private person and that he was just grateful to have him in his song.

"People are entitled to live how they want. For me, it's a professional thing, I'm not trying to hang out, I'm trying to work."

Stogie T was visibly disappointed and humiliated when A-Reece failed to answer his call. Images: StefanoNotDead, Reece_everythin

Source: Twitter

Visibly disappointed, Stogie highlighted that any response would be welcome as opposed to radio silence.

"It would be nice to hear a 'No' or 'Yes.' And the meme about not answering his phone, I get it."

"I don't get it," interjected L-Tido. "You know we love Reece; he's a great artist, but this song deserves visuals. This is disappointing."

While the men went on to touch on Stogie T's career, marriage and his faith as a born-again Christian, fans in the comment section were stuck on the moment, viewing the "ghosting" as a symptom of a deeper culture of arrogance within the new generation of rappers.

While Stogie T displayed the patience of a seasoned professional, the public was far less forgiving, with many arguing that privacy should never come at the expense of basic professional courtesy.

Watch Stogie T's interview below.

Fans react to A-Reece snubbing Stogie T

The comment section erupted in an instant as fans weighed in on the awkward moment.

NtxndoZAR said:

"So Stogie T is unable to shoot the music for Hour Horsemen because A-Reece won't answer his phone? Whose this guy's manager?"

Bongani-kc9rf was shocked:

"Wow, Reece didn't answer."

nqoendlovu3837 slammed A-Reece:

"Working with someone like Reece would frustrate me so much. Like, what's the issue with just answering your phone, bro? It's not that deep, it's actually rude."

erickmabunda540 asked:

"So Reece saw his phone ring and let it ring until it went to voicemail?"

natcarter1006 added:

"That phone didn't ring long enough before going to voicemail."

Reason responds to Stogie T

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Reason's reaction after Stogie T allegedly fired shots at him.

This comes after Stogie's podcast interview, where he was asked about his current relationship with his former collaborator, with his response not sitting well with fans.

Source: Briefly News