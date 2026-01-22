Sol Phenduka urged couples to discuss past lobola payments before tying the knot, highlighting the risks of unknowingly entering invalid marriages

The advice came after the Constitutional Court ruled that antenuptial contracts signed after customary marriages are invalid, impacting cases like Black Coffee's

Mzansi users shared personal stories and agreed on the need for honesty, with some revealing surprising family secrets

Sol Phenduka gave premarital advice to fans amid customary marriage conversations. Images: solphenduka

Mzansi podcaster Sol Phenduka has got everyone talking about pre-marriage chats after his timely X post.

Responding to the recent Constitutional Court ruling on antenuptial contracts, Sol advised:

"Let's normalise asking our partners if any lobola deposit had been paid for them before and that relationship eventually ended. Ngoba, y'all end marrying people who are technically already married."

The post, shared on 22 January 2026, ties directly to DJ Black Coffee's ongoing legal fight with ex-wife Enhle Mbali.

The ruling confirmed that prenups signed after a customary marriage are invalid, potentially affecting property divisions in divorces.

Sol advises deeper pre-marriage talks

Sol, who previously reacted to Minnie Dlamini's lottery scandal, emphasised transparency to avoid legal pitfalls, noting how incomplete lobola processes can leave people "technically married" without realising it.

He stressed that honesty about past relationships could prevent future complications, especially in a cultural context where customary and civil marriages often overlap.

This comes as Black Coffee appeals a decision that invalidated his antenuptial contract because it was signed after his customary marriage to Enhle.

According to the Constitutional Court ruling, once lobola is paid, couples are legally engaged or married under customary law, overriding later prenups unless signed before.

See Sol's post below:

Fans react to the drama

Mzansi jumped into the conversation, sharing stories and opinions.

X user, @msmonakhisi added:

"The relationship might have ended through family meetings, but that doesn't mean they divorced."

@Askash shared a video explaining the ruling:

"If lobola has been paid, your property might already be co-owned."

Another user, @Kingseraks, noted:

"This is so true, Sol. I always say we need to be honest about everything even the finances."

@SteveVulture revealed:

"A former friend of mine stopped talking to me when I told her that she can’t marry her current husband without divorcing her customary husband, who had only paid lobola for her."

@Refiloe_Mshengu said:

"A lotta people just keep moving on, paying lobola with everyone they meet without divorcing the previous partner."

@thats_britz asked:

"So wait, Sol, what happens when I paid Lobola deposit, and we break up, and she ends up getting married a year later? Does it mean she is still my wife?"

@Katli_molelekwa agreed:

"Facts. But a lot of people choose ignorance."

@Candle_Kerese commented:

"A lot of people have unknown sthembus. It's about to go down."

@Lebo_stunna wondered:

"I don't think some people will be honest about this."

Sol Phenduka sparked a conversation around lobola payments. Image: solphenduka

